Clemson drops in updated Coaches Poll

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson fell five spots in the latest Coaches Poll. South Carolina moved into the Tigers' former spot, at No. 12, after a 17-14 win in Death Valley on Saturday, while Clemson dropped to No. 17. Rivalry weekend in the sport meant some more movement after previous No. 2 Ohio State lost at home to Michigan (13-10), No. 7 Miami lost at Syracuse (42-38), No. 18 Tulane lost at home to Memphis (34-24) and No. 19 Texas A&M lost at home to Texas (17-7). SMU paces the league now at No. 7, with Miami dropping to No. 14 and Syracuse entering the rankings at No. 25. Clemson was ranked No. 15 in the SP+ metric and the Football Power Index. The penultimate CFP rankings will be released on Tuesday, giving some insight into Clemson's chances to gain a Top 4 conference champion ranking and a bye to the quarterfinal round with a win over SMU on Saturday (8 p.m./ABC). Coaches Poll - 12/1 1. Oregon (53) 2. Texas 3. Penn State 4. Notre Dame 5. Georgia 6. Tennessee 7. SMU 8. Ohio State 9. Indiana 10. Boise State 11. Alabama 12. South Carolina 13. Arizona State 14. Miami 15. Ole Miss 16. Iowa State 17. Clemson 18. BYU 19. UNLV 20. Missouri 21. Illinois 22. Colorado 23. Army 24. Memphis 25. Syracuse Schools Dropped Out No. 18 Tulane; No. 19 Texas A&M; Others Receiving Votes Texas A&M 90; Duke 39; Tulane 37; Louisville 18; Kansas State 15; Louisiana 11; Michigan 2; Georgia Tech 2; Miami (OH) 1; Iowa 1; List Of Voters The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2024 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Major Applewhite, South Alabama; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Bob Chesney, James Madison; Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Willie Fritz, Houston; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Mike Houston, East Carolina; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; GJ Kinne, Texas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Dan Lanning, Oregon; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Bronco Mendenhall, New Mexico; Jeff Monken, Army; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, UNLV; Gerad Parker, Troy; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Tulane; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now