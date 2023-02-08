Clemson defensive leader Tyler Davis rated among top returners on D-line

Pro Football Focus went through its top-rated interior defenders back this season and Clemson's Tyler Davis is in that group.

"Davis impressed as a true freshman in 2019 with a 79.6 grade before battling injuries over the following two seasons," said PFF's Max Chadwick. "Finally healthy in 2022, the senior returned to his dominant ways, as his 82.9 grade was a top-10 figure among Power Five interior defensive linemen. His 36 pressures were fourth among that same group as well."

Davis opted to return to Clemson using his COVID waiver season over projections as high as a Day 2 NFL draft selection come April (rounds 2-3).

He was named a second-team All-American by FWAA and Phil Steele this past season and first-team All-ACC with 9.5 TFLs and 5.5 sacks over 12 games (11 starts).

He also earned first-team All-ACC in 2021.

The former 4-star prospect out of Apopka, Florida is credited with 122 tackles (26.0 for loss), 15.5 sacks, four pass breakups and three fumble recoveries in 1,551 snaps over 43 games at Clemson (39 starts).

Davis led the Clemson D-line PFF grades-wise last season against the run (82.4) and ranked fourth-best on pass rush (min. 100 snaps; 74) with those 36 pressures second only to KJ Henry (53).

Davis (82.9) and Ruke Orhorhoro (77.7) on the interior make up two out of three Clemson D-linemen with top-10 team grades returning on defense (Xavier Thomas the other, 78.6).

.@ClemsonFB DT Tyler Davis (@tdbeast5390) had 6.5 sacks as freshman but only 3.5 combined his next two years. Had 1.5 against Wake and shows his cross-face quicks and athleticism to finish at QB here. He’ll boost his NFL stock w/ more reps like this: #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/MroVLgBHrE — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 27, 2022