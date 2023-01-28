Clemson defender announces NFL combine invite

Clemson defender Trenton Simpson announces NFL combine invite

Former Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson was formally invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Simpson announced late Friday:

This Ain’t Happen Overnight, I Been Puttin In Work Since I Was A Youngin!@NFL pic.twitter.com/MfuGWdZZPW — Trenton Simpson (@TrentonSimpson_) January 28, 2023

Simpson is regarded as a prospect who could go in the first round of the NFL draft, with projections as high as the top-10 (a CBS Sports mock has him going 7th overall).

He was a third-team All-ACC selection and Butkus Award semifinalist this past season, finishing tied for third on the team with 77 tackles (4.0 for loss), 2.5 sacks, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 616 defensive snaps over 12 games (all starts).

Simpson was credited with 187 tackles (22.5 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups and three forced fumbles in 1,443 snaps over 37 games (27 starts) from 2020-22.

He was a 5-star prospect out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte.

The linebacker prospects will work out with the defensive linemen on March 5th in Indianapolis, Indiana, with TV coverage beginning at 4 p.m. on NFL Network.