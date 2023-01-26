NFL Draft 'big board' has three Tigers ranked in top-22 prospects

TigerNet Staff by

Opinions vary -- and seem to vary quite widely now -- on a trio of Clemson prospects regarded among the best for the 2023 NFL draft.

ESPN's Mel Kiper only rated one within his top-25 prospects this week with defensive end Myles Murphy and colleague Matt Miller only tabbed Murphy with a first-round grade among Clemson prospects as well.

The Athletic's consensus 'big board' disagrees with that assessment, however, rating three Tigers among the top-22 ($).

That is led by Murphy (5), with defensive lineman Bryan Bresee at No. 16 and linebacker Trenton Simpson at No. 22.

Pro Football Focus' latest mock draft has Bresee coming off the board first at No. 6 to Detroit.

"The Lions are close to being a real contender in the NFC, but they’ll need improvements along the front seven of their defense," PFF's Marcus Mosher writes. "Aidan Hutchinson was fantastic as a rookie, but they need more help on the interior. While Bresee doesn’t have the production of a top-10 pick, he is a unique athlete with incredible size and strength. The best part is that he plays incredibly hard, which is a must for head coach Dan Campbell."

That assessment joins Kiper in predicting Atlanta to take Murphy at No. 8.

"There wasn’t a team in the NFL with a worse pass rush than the Falcons last season. While they were playing several rookies and young players, it's a unit that needs to improve. Murphy is less talented than Will Anderson Jr. or Tyree Wilson, but he is worth a top-10 pick since he can play both defensive end and defensive tackle in sub-packages," said Mosher.

Simpson is last off the board there out of Clemson at No. 28 to Buffalo.

CBS Sports' latest assessment flips that around and has Simpson going seventh overall to Chicago after a mock trade.

"Simpson can become the quarterback of the Bears defense. He has that type of high-end athletic skill set," said CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso.

Bresee is picked to go No. 20 there to Seattle and Murphy at No. 24 to Minnesota.

"He's not consistent, but Bresee's flashes are jaw-dropping. He's the big-body type the Seahawks need along their defensive line. Anderson and Bresee in Round 1 for Seattle? Giddy up," said Trapasso. "Murphy has an NFL body and stars against the run. He can learn the intricacies of rushing the passer from Za'Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter early in his NFL career."