Clemson defender named as emerging 2025 superstar

Clemson defender Peter Woods named as emerging 2025 superstar

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Peter Woods has never been under the radar for opposing offense's gameplans, but his stats to date haven't been quite as eye-popping as you might have expected as an incoming 5-star prospect. With some more impact talent expected around him this season, 247Sports sees Woods as one of the emerging superstars in college football. "Peter Woods is already widely considered one of the sport's top defensive linemen entering 2025. But he's got a chance to emerge as a real force if he moves back inside next year," 247Sports' Chris Hummer said. "The 6-foot-3, 315-pound Woods played a large chunk of the 2024 season on the edge as the Tigers sought more production from that position opposite T.J. Parker. But given Clemson's edge investment in the transfer portal — it brought in edges Will Heldt (Purdue) and Jeremiah Alexander (Alabama) — Woods projects to again play on the interior in 2025. "In that case, Woods will almost certainly be one of the country's best defensive tackles. He's a nimble 315-pounder with the ability to collapse the pocket and importantly eat up blocks in the run game. Don't be shocked to see Woods' name in the All-American mix after next season and high up in the 2026 NFL Draft." Moved inside from the Pittsburgh game-on, Woods posted 13 of his 20 pressures in the final five games. He had some initial issues with missed tackles after the move (five in the first three games), but he finished well with no missed tackles, five stops, six tackles, and nine pressures combined in the ACC Championship versus SMU and the Playoff first-round game at Texas (stats per PFF). With most of his snaps inside as a freshman, Woods graded the best in his career on PFF there (87.6 compared to 83.3 as a sophomore). According to Clemson's official stats, he finished 10th on the team in tackles last year (32), up to fifth in TFLs (8.5) and QB pressures (5) and tied for fourth in sacks (3). In fewer snaps as a freshman, Woods had 10 QB pressures but no sacks and 2.5 TFLs (27 total tackles).

