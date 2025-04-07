Clemson DB ranked among the nation's best by PFF

Clemson DB Avieon Terrell ranked among the nation's best by PFF

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Back to a familiar number, the expectations are high for the latest Terrell Tiger cornerback. PFF slots Avieon Terrell as the No. 4 returning cornerback in college football: The younger brother of current Atlanta Falcons corner A.J. Terrell, Avieon is projected to follow in his brother’s footsteps from Clemson to the first round of the NFL Draft. The younger Terrell is a much better run-defender than his brother, placing fourth among all cornerbacks with a 90.7 run-defense grade this past season while his three forced fumbles tied for second. He’s still excellent in coverage as well, leading all Power Four corners with 14 forced incompletions in 2024. While not the biggest at just 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Terrell plays with outstanding physicality for the position and has the speed to stick with receivers in man coverage. An area for Terrell to improve on comes with penalties, where he went from zero in 374 snaps as a freshman to a team-leading seven flags (per PFF). Facing more top WRs last year also, his passer rating allowed went from 42.8 to 70.9 with his first three touchdowns surrendered. Terrell is switching from No. 20 to No. 8, which was wore by his brother at Clemson and Avieon also in high school. Clemson is scheduled to face No. 5 on the PFF top corners list with Duke's Chandler Rivers. "Rivers has versatility as both an outside corner and nickel defender and is an expert at reading the quarterback’s eyes in zone coverage. He’s also a weapon as a blitzer, placing second among Power Four corners with nine pressures last year," said PFF's Max Chadwick. Avieon Terrell: 14 Forced Incompletions Last Season



🐅 Most Among All Returning Cornerbacks@ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/fQ5jHDoxCQ — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 4, 2025

