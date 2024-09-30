|
Clemson at Wake Forest gametime, TV network announced
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 7, October 12.
Saturday, October 12 Clemson at Wake Forest – Noon ET on ESPN Georgia Tech at North Carolina – Noon ET on The CW Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced Syracuse at NC State – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network The following two games will have the network designated after the Week 6 games this Saturday, October 5. Saturday, October 12 Louisville at Virginia – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ACC Network California at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ACC Network Prime time this week. Bright and early next week.
Kickoff time announced:
🏈: Clemson at Wake Forest
📆: Saturday, Oct. 12
📍: Winston-Salem, N.C.
⏰: Noon ET
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/ELBtkNwvq5
Prime time this week. Bright and early next week.
