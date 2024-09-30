Clemson at Wake Forest gametime, TV network announced

Saturday, October 12

Clemson at Wake Forest – Noon ET on ESPN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina – Noon ET on The CW

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced

Syracuse at NC State – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following two games will have the network designated after the Week 6 games this Saturday, October 5.

Saturday, October 12

Louisville at Virginia – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ACC Network

California at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ACC Network