Clemson heads to Wake Forest for a noon game after this weekend's trip to FSU.
Clemson at Wake Forest gametime, TV network announced
2024 Sep 30

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 7, October 12.

Saturday, October 12

Clemson at Wake Forest – Noon ET on ESPN

Georgia Tech at North Carolina – Noon ET on The CW

Stanford at Notre Dame – 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock – previously announced

Syracuse at NC State – 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network

The following two games will have the network designated after the Week 6 games this Saturday, October 5.

Saturday, October 12

Louisville at Virginia – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ACC Network

California at Pitt – 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN or ACC Network

