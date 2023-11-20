Clemson at South Carolina depth charts

The Tigers (7-4) and South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) are set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on SEC Network.

Both teams have won three in a row, with the Tigers looking to improve their bowl standing and the Gamecocks trying to make a bowl.

Clemson has won each of the last four meetings in Williams-Brice Stadium, with the 2021 matchup a 30-0 Tigers win.

See how the depth charts compare below: