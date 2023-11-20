|
Clemson at South Carolina depth charts
Clemson finishes out the regular season under the lights in Columbia for a rivalry showdown on Saturday.
The Tigers (7-4) and South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) are set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on SEC Network. Both teams have won three in a row, with the Tigers looking to improve their bowl standing and the Gamecocks trying to make a bowl. Clemson has won each of the last four meetings in Williams-Brice Stadium, with the 2021 matchup a 30-0 Tigers win. See how the depth charts compare below:
