RJ Mickens looks to put up a big performance and get the win in Columbia Saturday.
Clemson at South Carolina depth charts
by - 2023 Nov 20 18:13

Clemson finishes out the regular season under the lights in Columbia for a rivalry showdown on Saturday.

The Tigers (7-4) and South Carolina Gamecocks (5-6) are set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on SEC Network.

Both teams have won three in a row, with the Tigers looking to improve their bowl standing and the Gamecocks trying to make a bowl.

Clemson has won each of the last four meetings in Williams-Brice Stadium, with the 2021 matchup a 30-0 Tigers win.

See how the depth charts compare below:


