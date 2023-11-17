Clemson announces one-stop NIL shop with 110 Society

Clemson, S.C. – To support Clemson student-athletes with opportunities to market their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), Clemson community leaders have announced the founding of 110 Society, the new one-stop shop for all things Clemson NIL and official partner of Clemson Athletics. 110 Society will create opportunities for fans, donors and businesses to participate in and benefit from NIL deals with student-athletes. C.D. Davies will lead 110 Society as its General Manager after spending the past two years working as the NIL coordinator for Clemson Football. Previously, Davies was a longtime executive in the banking industry, serving as CEO for CitiMortgage, LendingTree and Wachovia Mortgage. Since the NCAA changed its rules in July 2021, NIL has rapidly become a critical factor in the student-athlete experience and played an increasingly influential role in the competitive landscape of college athletics. In addition to being transformational in the lives of athletes, NIL represents the best opportunity in history for fans to purchase items from their favorite teams and players – just as a fan base packing stadiums creates a “home field advantage” that helps their teams win, the same applies for creating NIL opportunities for student-athletes. Businesses can elevate marketing efforts with endorsement deals and appearances. Donors can positively impact the community. And fans can experience VIP meet-and-greets, collect treasured memorabilia and impact their teams more than ever. Visit 110society.com to learn more. “110 Society is the next evolution of Clemson NIL that will be a difference-maker for our student-athletes,” said Graham Neff, Clemson University Director of Athletics. “Creating this ‘one-stop NIL shop’ that’s aligned with IPTAY, our corporate partnerships team and our community makes it clear and simple to engage in NIL with our student-athletes who are in high demand. We believe this is a critical piece to helping our programs continue to win championships in this new era of college athletics.” “IPTAY is excited about the opportunity to engage in this area,” said Davis Babb, CEO of IPTAY. “We consistently have donors and fans ask us how they can get involved, and 110 Society is a trusted resource that streamlines that process. At IPTAY, we are focused on finding resources available to support all our student-athletes and supporting 110 Society with its NIL activities is the next frontier.” “Supporting collectives and fundraising for NIL opportunities for student-athletes has become imperative in this day and age of college athletics, and I’m excited to see how Clemson’s dedicated fans, sponsors and local businesses will support the 110 Society to help propel Clemson Athletics forward,” Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney said. “I’m particularly excited about the leadership of CD Davies in this role. CD had been a valuable resource for our players as our NIL Coordinator, and in the same way that he previously led some of the financial world’s biggest businesses, he will bring world-class leadership for this new group.” “I’ve seen first-hand the tremendous impact NIL has had in the lives of our student-athletes over the past couple years,” said Brad Brownell, Head Men’s Basketball Coach. “The opportunities it has created for our team have been transformative, and they are critical to the support of our programs. 110 Society is going to continue the tradition of helping Clemson student-athletes realize their NIL potential, connect them with fans, and build a strong community around our department, and I am fully in support of their organization.” “We’re excited for 110 Society’s launch and their desire and capabilities for creating NIL opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Amanda Butler, Head Women’s Basketball Coach for Clemson University. “NIL has become such an important part of the student-athlete experience, and it also represents a special opportunity for our fans to engage with our players in ways that build stronger community connections.” “The 110 Society is going to be a game changer for our student-athletes, stepping up to create some incredible opportunities for our student-athletes,” said Amy Smith, Head Gymnastics Coach. “Their dedication to unlocking NIL opportunities is different, and it’s going to make a real difference. I can’t wait to see the new heights our athletes will be able to reach with their support.” The name 110 Society is a reference to the famous adage from legendary coach Frank Howard, “If you’re not going to give 110%, keep your filthy hands off my rock.” The moniker signifies the renowned Clemson spirit of going above and beyond to make Clemson the best it can be. Also in that spirit, 110 Society had the beneficial opportunity to draw from the experiences and best practices developed by both Tiger Impact and Dear Old Clemson, the two NIL collectives who stepped up to support Clemson student-athletes over the past two years as NIL first started. Every brand. Every fan. Every athlete.



