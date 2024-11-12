Cade Klubnik named semifinalist for Maxwell Award

The Maxwell Football Club announced today that Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik has been named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the collegiate player of the year. Klubnik ranks tied with Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders for third in the nation in passing touchdowns (24), and he ranks tied for fifth nationally in touchdowns responsible for (28) alongside Sanders, Army’s Bryson Daily, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Ohio State’s Will Howard. The Maxwell Football Club has once again partnered with Pro Football Focus (PFF) and Phil Steele Publications as selection committee partners. PFF provides detailed statistical and performance-based assessments to selection committee staff, and several senior PFF analysts have been added to the selection committee and have participated in the process. Phil Steele’s College Football Preview is generally recognized as the most complete football reference in the country. A strong field of Maxwell Award semifinalists includes representatives from 6 conferences, with the SEC boasting 5 candidates each and the Big Ten and ACC notching 3 spots each. This class of candidates which features 10 quarterbacks, 5 running backs and 1 wide receiver/athlete. Last season, the Maxwell Award was presented to Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Bednarik Award went to NC State linebacker Payton Wilson. Penix was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons and Wilson went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 41st pick in the draft. Semifinalist voting for both of the collegiate awards presented by the Maxwell Football Club will begin on Tuesday Nov.12 and will close on Nov. 23. Three finalists for each award will be announced on Nov. 26 and a finalist round of voting will take place at that time. Eligible voters include Maxwell Football Club members, NCAA head football coaches, sports information directors and selected national media. All semifinalists are listed in alphabetical order by school with the player's school, position and class designated. 🏈The Maxwell Football Club is proud to announce our 2024 Maxwell Award and Chuck Bednarik Award National Semi-Finalists.



