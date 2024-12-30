Cade Klubnik announces return to Clemson in 2025

TigerNet Staff by

Cade Klubnik will return for a third year as Clemson's starting QB. "The story isn’t over. See you in 2025," Klubnik said on his social media collaboration post with Clemson on Monday evening. Klubnik capped a big junior campaign by throwing for 336 yards on the nation's No. 1 pass defense at Texas, tossing three touchdowns. He finished the season with 3,639 passing yards, 36 touchdown passes to six INTs and rushed for seven more scores. He's ranked 13th in ESPN's QBR. Klubnik improved his numbers from a first full season as a starter in 2023, where he threw for 2,844 yards and 19 touchdowns to nine interceptions over 13 games. He has 7,180 passing yards with 57 TDs to 18 picks over 37 career college games. Klubnik was rated with a second-round NFL draft grade per Bleacher Report's scouting department. Quick Clemson bio Energetic leader who enters 2025 having completed 659-of-1,040 career passes for 7,180 yards with 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 2,137 career snaps over 37 games (28 starts) … also rushed for 784 yards and 13 touchdowns on 286 rushing attempts and caught a 19-yard pass over his first three seasons … will enter his senior campaign ranking in the top five in Clemson history in nearly every passing category, including passing touchdowns (fourth), passing yards (fourth), passing attempts (fourth) and completions (fifth) and will enter the year ranked fifth in career touchdown responsibility and sixth in yards of total offense … one of 18 Clemson quarterbacks since World War II to win at least 15 games as a starting quarterback … one of only three two-time ACC Championship Game MVPs all-time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cade Klubnik (@cadeklubnik) Clemson QB Cade Klubnik has announced that he'll be returning in 2025. Not a big surprise, but he's part of a strong nucleus -- OLine, WRs, DL, DBs -- that should have Clemson projected as a Top 5 team in 2025. pic.twitter.com/bPyydjIAek — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 30, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now