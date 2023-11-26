By the numbers: Clemson wraps regular season No. 1 in defensive TDs

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Clemson ascended back to the No. 1 spot in defensive touchdowns with freshman safety Khalil Barnes’ 42-yard fumble return on the second play of the game Saturday. That total figure (5 TDs) paces a defense-dominated group in the Top 10 tier for Clemson, with pass efficiency defense (3rd; 98.6 rating), passing defense (5th; 162.2 YPG), turnovers gained (6th; 24), total defense (6th; 278.7 YPG) and tackles for loss (7th; 7.4 per game) – with time of possession the lone offense-involved stat there (7th; 33:11). Scoring defense, plagued by opposing defensive scores and ill-placed offensive turnovers, still finished the regular season in the Top 25 (23rd; 19.9 per game). Clemson’s red zone TD percentage on offense slipped to 95th after going TD-less on one try. The one red zone trip overall was the least since having one red zone trip in the 2021 opener versus Georgia (the only team to hold Clemson without a red zone try since 2010 was South Carolina in 2010). Clemson's total offense ranking aligns with its SP+ offensive evaluation, at No. 51. The scoring offense is rated No. 54 (29.2 PPG). Clemson Top 10 ranks Defensive TDs 1 (5), passing efficiency defense 3 (98.6 rating), passing defense 5 (162.2 YPG), turnovers gained 6 (24), total defense 6 (278.7 YPG), tackles for loss 7 (7.4 PG), time of possession 7 (33:11). Top 35 ranks Fumbles recovered 12 (10), passes intercepted 14 (14), third down defense 20 (.318), scoring defense 23 (19.9), fewest penalties per game 23 (4.8), rushing defense 24 (116.5 YPG), fewest penalty yards per game 27 (43.2), passes had intercepted 35 (8), punt return defense 35 (5.2). 80th or worse Passing efficiency 88 (126.8), tackles for loss allowed 91 (6.3 PG), red zone TD percentage 95 (55.3*), blocked kicks allowed 103 (3), turnovers lost 105 (21), red zone offense 122 (.714), passing yards per completion 125 (9.9), field goal make percentage 126 (57.1*), fumbles lost 128 (13), kickoff return defense 130 (27.8 per). Top Clemson players in national ranks Top 10: N/A Top 35: Cade Klubnik - Completions per game 24 (21.6); Aidan Swanson - punting 31 (43.7 YPA). (Stat rankings per the NCAA of all eligible teams and CFBStats.com; *CFBStats.com stat with all 133 teams.)

