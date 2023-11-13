Breaking: Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Week 13, Nov. 24-25. Friday, Nov. 24 Miami at Boston College, Noon ET on ABC – previously announced Saturday, Nov. 25 Wake Forest at Syracuse, 2 p.m. ET on The CW Network Florida State at Florida, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Georgia at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC Clemson at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network The following four games will be flexed as six-day determinations: Saturday, Nov. 25 Kentucky at Louisville North Carolina at NC State Virginia Tech at Virginia Pitt at Duke – Noon or 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network ACC Notes Through the first 11 weeks of the season: Florida State (No. 4), Louisville (No. 11) and North Carolina (No. 24) were ranked in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The ACC has three teams ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll this week, including two teams in the top 10 – Florida State (No. 4), Louisville (No. 9) and North Carolina (No. 22). NC State is also receiving votes. The ACC has eight teams that are bowl eligible – Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Miami, Duke, Boston College, NC State and Clemson – the second-most of any FBS conference to date. Florida State is 10-0 overall and finished 8-0 in ACC play, the Seminoles’ best start since 2014 when they started 13-0 and posted a perfect 8-0 ACC record. The Seminoles are one of just seven undefeated teams remaining in FBS. Florida State clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game on Dec. 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The ACC had six teams start the season at 4-0, which tied the SEC in 2012 for the most teams in a Power 5 conference to start 4-0 in a single season in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). The ACC has had six games on ABC’s “Saturday Night Football" – the most of any FBS conference – as well as a total of 35 appearances on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 over the first 11 weeks of the season. To date, 24 ACC contests are scheduled for national ABC broadcasts, while the ACC Network will also feature 38 games. Of the 24 full national ABC telecasts, 14 different league programs will be featured. Tickets are on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will feature the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants. Tickets are also on sale now for the 2023 ACC Football Honors program presented by the Charlotte Sports Foundation at the Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte on the evening of Friday, Dec. 1. The ACC Football Honors program will start on Friday at 5:30 p.m. Tickets to the event are $150 and include a pre-show reception as well as a post-show reception. Tickets are on sale now via Blumenthal Performing Arts. The 120th meeting awaits.



New kickoff time announced:

🏈: Clemson vs. South Carolina

📆: Saturday, Nov. 25

📍: Columbia, S.C.

⏰: 7:30 p.m. ET

📺: SEC Network pic.twitter.com/Z13VAzCakM — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 13, 2023