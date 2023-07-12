Breaking: Clemson dual-sport athlete Will Taylor makes decision on playing future

Clemson two-sport athlete Will Taylor made a decision on his playing future with the Tigers. Taylor announced on Wednesday that he will play only baseball moving forward. "Most people never get the opportunity to play even one sport in college," Taylor said via social media. "I've been fortunate enough to play two. The opportunity to play both football and baseball for Clemson has been a dream come true with so many unforgettable moments. But today I am announcing my intention to pursue my passion for baseball at Clemson full-time." He started his Clemson football career at quarterback in 2021 before a scheduled transition to wide receiver in 2022. Taylor totaled five career carries for 20 yards, seven receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, 16 punt returns for 90 yards and a 14-yard kickoff return in 15 career games with 44 offensive snaps. Taylor hit .362 and logged 46 RBIs, 16 doubles and five home runs in his first healthy season in 2023. He missed a good portion of his baseball freshman year after tearing his ACL on the football field, totaling just 13 games. This past academic year, Taylor became the first Clemson athlete to earn ACC championships in multiple sports in a single academic year since 1991-92 and the first in football and baseball since 1988-89. "To Coach Swinney and Coach Grishman, thank you both so much for giving me the opportunity to play both sports here and for all the wisdom you've shared with me over the last two years," Taylor said. "To my football teammates, thanks for embracing me from day one. It's an honor to share the title of 2022 ACC Champion with you all, and even though it may be from the stands instead of the slot, I'm here to support you guys however I can. "To Coach Bakich, our baseball staff and all my baseball teammates, you're going to get everything I've got to get this program back to Omaha. Clemson Football fans, this isn't goodbye. I'll just see you at Doug Kingsmore Stadim next spring." The move settles Clemson's scholarship count at the 85-limit in announced moves so far, among returning players and incoming freshmen. pic.twitter.com/vnN2gYiFjf — Will Taylor (@willtaylor_10) July 12, 2023 We’ll miss having the kind of athlete and person you are around here! No doubt you’re about to tear it up on the diamond next season. Go be great brother! SAVAGE for life! https://t.co/XnuCoeqvZX — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) July 12, 2023 Wishing this guy the absolute best as he turns his attention fully to the baseball diamond. He was my first dual-sport guy here and it's been a joy to watch him put his head down and go to work for two different programs.



Do your thing, Maverick. https://t.co/C57nXlvsSk — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) July 12, 2023

