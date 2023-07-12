BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Taylor will only play baseball going forward, he announced this week.
Will Taylor will only play baseball going forward, he announced this week.

Breaking: Clemson dual-sport athlete Will Taylor makes decision on playing future
by - 2023 Jul 12, Wed 10:08

Clemson two-sport athlete Will Taylor made a decision on his playing future with the Tigers.

Taylor announced on Wednesday that he will play only baseball moving forward.

"Most people never get the opportunity to play even one sport in college," Taylor said via social media. "I've been fortunate enough to play two. The opportunity to play both football and baseball for Clemson has been a dream come true with so many unforgettable moments. But today I am announcing my intention to pursue my passion for baseball at Clemson full-time."

He started his Clemson football career at quarterback in 2021 before a scheduled transition to wide receiver in 2022. Taylor totaled five career carries for 20 yards, seven receptions for 22 yards and a touchdown, 16 punt returns for 90 yards and a 14-yard kickoff return in 15 career games with 44 offensive snaps.

Taylor hit .362 and logged 46 RBIs, 16 doubles and five home runs in his first healthy season in 2023.

He missed a good portion of his baseball freshman year after tearing his ACL on the football field, totaling just 13 games.

This past academic year, Taylor became the first Clemson athlete to earn ACC championships in multiple sports in a single academic year since 1991-92 and the first in football and baseball since 1988-89.

"To Coach Swinney and Coach Grishman, thank you both so much for giving me the opportunity to play both sports here and for all the wisdom you've shared with me over the last two years," Taylor said. "To my football teammates, thanks for embracing me from day one. It's an honor to share the title of 2022 ACC Champion with you all, and even though it may be from the stands instead of the slot, I'm here to support you guys however I can.

"To Coach Bakich, our baseball staff and all my baseball teammates, you're going to get everything I've got to get this program back to Omaha. Clemson Football fans, this isn't goodbye. I'll just see you at Doug Kingsmore Stadim next spring."

The move settles Clemson's scholarship count at the 85-limit in announced moves so far, among returning players and incoming freshmen.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson named as one of three ACC teams that can make 2023-24 College Football Playoff
Clemson named as one of three ACC teams that can make 2023-24 College Football Playoff
54 ACC players chosen in 2023 MLB Draft
54 ACC players chosen in 2023 MLB Draft
Former Falcons assistant GM breaks down what Atlanta saw in Grady Jarrett, "a 10 out of 10"
Former Falcons assistant GM breaks down what Atlanta saw in Grady Jarrett, "a 10 out of 10"
Clemson checks in at No. 14 in NCAA.com college football rankings
Clemson checks in at No. 14 in NCAA.com college football rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week