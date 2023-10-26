Andy Reid updates latest with Justyn Ross

Justyn Ross was arrested Monday in Shawnee, Kansas for domestic battery with no prior and one count of criminal damage totaling less than $1,000. The items in the property damage charge, according to the Shawnee police, include a laptop, a computer monitor, an iPhone, a gold bracelet, and a car key. Ross pleaded not guilty to both misdemeanor charges on Tuesday at the arraignment hearing. He will be back in court on Dec. 4. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talked to the media Wednesday and gave an update regarding the playing status of his young receiver. “Addressing that upfront. We’re taking in all the information. [We] have been will continue to do that,” Reid said. “He’s back here, he’ll work today. And we’ll take it from there. Other than that, I really don’t have any information for you other than what we’ve gathered.” “All the situations are different; the law enforcement part of it, you listen to the real details and what went on.” said Reid, “Then you keep open communication with Brett (Veach) and myself and people who deal with law enforcement. Then you make the final decision.” Ross has three catches on six targets for 34 yards this season. “We love Justyn. I don’t know too many of the details as far as that goes. In this locker room it’s a brotherhood so we just try to pick up each other as much as possible,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, per KCTV.

