ACC announces game times & networks for Nov. 19
|Monday, November 7, 2022, 1:02 PM-
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 19.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Duke at Pitt, Noon, ACC Network
Louisiana at Florida State, Noon, RSN
Virginia Tech at Liberty, Noon, ESPN+
Boston College at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)
NC State at Louisville, 3:30 p.m., ACC Network
Coastal Carolina at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
Syracuse at Wake Forest, 8 p.m., ACC Network
ESPN has exercised a six-day hold for the Miami at Clemson game. The kickoff time and network designation will be announced following the games on Nov. 12.
All times are Eastern.
