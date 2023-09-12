2023 ACC Football Championship Ticket information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (theACC.com) – Tickets for the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will go on sale to the public one week from today, Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com and through the ACC’s official website at theACC.com. The 19th annual ACC Football Championship Game will kick off at 8 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the 14th time in the last 15 years that the game will be held in primetime. The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will be the first under the ACC’s new scheduling model, which includes eliminating divisions with the top two teams based on the highest winning percentage in regular-season conference play participating in the championship game. If necessary, the league’s tiebreaker policy will be used to determine the participants. Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been the site of 12 of the last 13 ACC Football championship games. In 2018, the ACC, Charlotte Sports Foundation and Carolina Panthers announced a 10-year agreement to keep the ACC Football Championship Game in Charlotte through the 2030 season. The game is played annually at Bank of America Stadium on the first Saturday in December. Not including the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, ACC Football Championship Games played at Bank of America Stadium have had an average attendance of nearly 70,000 fans. The game’s attendance record is 74,514 for the 2015 contest between Clemson and North Carolina, which also set an attendance record for Bank of America Stadium at the time. The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in eight of the last 10 seasons, including two teams in 2020. The ACC has the second-most CFP appearances of all time of any conference. ACC fans of all ages can take part in festivities surrounding the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game, including Fan Fest, which will take place in uptown Charlotte at Romare Bearden Park on Friday, Dec. 1, from 3-9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Free and open to the public, fans can enjoy pre-game fun with appearances by ACC Mascots, tailgate games, giveaways, and more!

