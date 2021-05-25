LOOK: New locker room for Clemson men's basketball
The Clemson basketball team was able to see their brand new locker room recently.

The locker room has their names, faces, and numbers above their individual lockers, and they each also have Clemson chairs with tiger paws on them.

Clemson's slogan 'GRIT' is prevalent throughout the locker room, as well as the saying 'Culture of Commitment.'

Great job by the administration of giving the players something they can really be excited about to spend time in during their collegiate career.

This could help Clemson basketball recruiting in the future as most recruits really like a nice locker room.

Check out a few pics of the locker room below:

