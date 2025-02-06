Tigers look to avoid weakness carrying over to No. 2 Duke challenge

Georgia Tech buzzed past Clemson once again in Littlejohn this week, leaving a familiar feeling and some issues to address. Naithan George scored 28 points, and Clemson looked exasperated as the game continued, upset in triple OT, 89-86, after entering as a 12-point favorite. It was an identical story last season in 2024, where the Tigers entered Littlejohn as 12-point favorites also, gave up 20 points to George, had a chance to close the game and did not, and lost in double overtime 93-90. The message of that game was Clemson’s 3-for-21 (14.3%) shooting beyond the arc. The Tigers learned their lesson, eventually going on a sharp three-game win streak, including knocking off third-ranked North Carolina in the Dean Dome. In the three-game run, Clemson shot 30-for-75 (40%), quieting the critics and putting their season back on track for an impromptu Elite 8 run in the dance. Tuesday night showed Clemson many glaring issues before their biggest test yet against Duke on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. ET/ESPN). However, the most critical issue for the Tigers to take from the game is anything but their choices to close the game. The Yellow Jackets dominated the glass against the Tigers. The visitors grabbed 56 rebounds, compared to 46 for Clemson, and sealed the deal with five more rebounds in triple overtime. Clemson went small after starting center Viktor Lakhin fouled out. The Russian center played 16 minutes, picking up five fouls, including four fouls in four minutes in the second half. The Tigers’ impact on the glass waivered once they lost their height, and Georgia Tech’s two big-man lineup dominated the glass. Tech’s 24 offensive rebounds are the most Clemson allowed this season by far, with Kentucky grabbing 15 as the second most. Tech’s big men, led by Ibrahim Souare and Baye Ndongo, grabbed 25 rebounds together, and 6’3 guard Lance Terry collected 10 rebounds. Tech’s 56 rebounds are 19 more than their season average of 37.3 per game, with an extra three five-minute periods aiding the disparity. Going into a tough matchup ahead, Duke ranks second in the ACC in rebounds per game (39.0), and fifth in offensive rebounds per game (11.1). The glass crash is led by freshman star Cooper Flagg and their 7’2 center, Khaman Maluach. With Clemson’s inability to grab rebounds on Tuesday night, Brad Brownell will emphasize the ability to stay out of foul trouble, as well as be able to clean up second-chance opportunities against a team that thrives in efficiency.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now