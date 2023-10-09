CLEMSON RECRUITING

Clemson legacy Isaiah Henry breaks down Clemson visit
Isaiah Henry (right) poses with his brother KJ (Photo by Merrell Mann).

Clemson legacy Isaiah Henry breaks down Clemson visit
by - Staff Writer - 2023 Oct 9 20:41

Saturday was a special day for Clemson fans who enjoyed Homecoming, and it was a special day for the Henry family, who enjoyed a Homecoming of their own.

KJ Henry, a star defensive end for the Tigers and now with the Washington Commanders, was back in Death Valley and recognized during the Homecoming game victory over Wake Forest. But Henry’s brother Isaiah, a 6-4 2025 shooting guard out of Concord (NC) Cannon School, was there as well for an official visit with Brad Brownell and the basketball program.

Henry’s father, who coaches at North Carolina A&T, couldn’t make it due to his own game, but the entire family plans to return for a basketball game this season. Visiting Clemson was nothing new for Isaiah. He’d been there numerous times to watch his brother play. But this visit allowed him to see the student-life side of things at the school and to hear more from Brownell about his plans for him should he choose the Tigers.

“It went great,” Henry said. “Having my brother there, too, just being a role model and leader for me, it was exciting. I know how the coaches feel about me. It was a great weekend. I couldn’t ask for a better official visit, it being my first. It was phenomenal. I really appreciated it, and it means a lot to my family. I feel really strong about the Tigers.”

Henry said he can play any of three positions from point guard, shooting guard or small forward. He said Brownell and the staff really like how he approaches the game of basketball.

“They like my size and my competitiveness and how I attack and rebound and do the hard things and little things,” Henry said. “Coach Brownell told me in a meeting that I can be great, I could turn into a phenomenal player. I really believe that I could do that at Clemson. It’s a lot to think about and a lot to put my mind on.”

Henry has been impressed with Brownell and the program he’s built at Clemson.

“He plays a lot of high-level basketball. They literally had one of the best records in the ACC last year, and it was deserved,” Henry said. “I know what he brings to the table as a coach and what he can do for me. That’s a huge part, just trusting in him and listening to what he has to say and how he really feels about me, that means a lot.”

The Clemson visit was the first official visit for Henry. He took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech last weekend, and he’s also been to Georgia. Clemson certainly put themselves in a good spot with him coming off the official visit.

“I know it’s really early in my recruitment. I literally started talking to coach four or five months ago,” Henry said. “It’s not taking anything away from Clemson, they are still going to be high when I make my decision hopefully around this time next year. I’ll think about it and talk about it with my family after AAU and Peach Jam. Clemson is going to be up there for sure. I don’t see a reason why they wouldn’t. Great staff. Phenomenal coaches. Great players who develop who make really good teams. I could be similar to a Hunter Tyson and have an impact on the program. It’s definitely going to be up there, and it’s a lot to think about.”

Henry also has offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Temple, Georgetown, East Carolina and High Point. He averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Nikki Hood: Email | Comment
Swinney says there's no leash on Garrett Riley, Clemson offense
Swinney says there's no leash on Garrett Riley, Clemson offense
WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back
WATCH: Garrett Riley on what's holding Clemson offense back
Game time, TV channel narrowed down for Clemson-Miami
Game time, TV channel narrowed down for Clemson-Miami
No. 9 Tigers earn shutout win at Virginia Tech
No. 9 Tigers earn shutout win at Virginia Tech
2024 Recruit Quick Search - 101 Recruits (67 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week