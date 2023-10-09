Clemson legacy Isaiah Henry breaks down Clemson visit

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

Saturday was a special day for Clemson fans who enjoyed Homecoming, and it was a special day for the Henry family, who enjoyed a Homecoming of their own. KJ Henry, a star defensive end for the Tigers and now with the Washington Commanders, was back in Death Valley and recognized during the Homecoming game victory over Wake Forest. But Henry’s brother Isaiah, a 6-4 2025 shooting guard out of Concord (NC) Cannon School, was there as well for an official visit with Brad Brownell and the basketball program. Henry’s father, who coaches at North Carolina A&T, couldn’t make it due to his own game, but the entire family plans to return for a basketball game this season. Visiting Clemson was nothing new for Isaiah. He’d been there numerous times to watch his brother play. But this visit allowed him to see the student-life side of things at the school and to hear more from Brownell about his plans for him should he choose the Tigers. “It went great,” Henry said. “Having my brother there, too, just being a role model and leader for me, it was exciting. I know how the coaches feel about me. It was a great weekend. I couldn’t ask for a better official visit, it being my first. It was phenomenal. I really appreciated it, and it means a lot to my family. I feel really strong about the Tigers.” Henry said he can play any of three positions from point guard, shooting guard or small forward. He said Brownell and the staff really like how he approaches the game of basketball. “They like my size and my competitiveness and how I attack and rebound and do the hard things and little things,” Henry said. “Coach Brownell told me in a meeting that I can be great, I could turn into a phenomenal player. I really believe that I could do that at Clemson. It’s a lot to think about and a lot to put my mind on.” Henry has been impressed with Brownell and the program he’s built at Clemson. “He plays a lot of high-level basketball. They literally had one of the best records in the ACC last year, and it was deserved,” Henry said. “I know what he brings to the table as a coach and what he can do for me. That’s a huge part, just trusting in him and listening to what he has to say and how he really feels about me, that means a lot.” The Clemson visit was the first official visit for Henry. He took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech last weekend, and he’s also been to Georgia. Clemson certainly put themselves in a good spot with him coming off the official visit. “I know it’s really early in my recruitment. I literally started talking to coach four or five months ago,” Henry said. “It’s not taking anything away from Clemson, they are still going to be high when I make my decision hopefully around this time next year. I’ll think about it and talk about it with my family after AAU and Peach Jam. Clemson is going to be up there for sure. I don’t see a reason why they wouldn’t. Great staff. Phenomenal coaches. Great players who develop who make really good teams. I could be similar to a Hunter Tyson and have an impact on the program. It’s definitely going to be up there, and it’s a lot to think about.” Henry also has offers from Georgia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Temple, Georgetown, East Carolina and High Point. He averaged 18 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game last season.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest