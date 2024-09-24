Clemson basketball recruit Chase Thompson loves his visit, despite losing to Dabo Swinney

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Chase Thompson spent time on Clemson’s campus this weekend, lost a game of P-I-G to Dabo Swinney, hung out with Cade Klubnik and spent time with the Tigers’ basketball staff and players. Now he has a decision to make. Brad Brownell and his coaches are looking to close out the 2025 recruiting cycle with a post player, and Thompson, a 6-8 (215) 3-star power forward out of Alexandria (Mn) Area is at the top of the list. He has offers from Iowa, Nebraska, DePaul, and Toledo, but it’s the Tigers and the Hawkeyes in his final two. He spent time on the Clemson campus last weekend to get a look at what the Tigers have to offer, and that included spending time with Swinney and Klubnik (Thompson is also a quarterback on his high school team). He learned Swinney can shoot the rock. "Got to watch practice today (Sunday). It was super competitive," Thompson said. "Hung out with the guys as well. Fit in really nicely. Got to see Ian (Schieffelin). We play the same position, just kind of see where I fit in. Playing style fits really well. Photo shoot went well. Got to meet Dabo (Swinney) as well. Hung out with him. Played a game of P-I-G with him. That was awesome. I don't know if I should tell you this, but he actually beat me. He's pretty good." Thompson was also allowed to watch the hardwood Tigers go through their practice paces. "A lot of sets, a lot of motion goes through their fours, their fives," Thompson said. "A lot of sealing, a lot of pick and popping as well. That's exactly what I do." Clemson made a run to the Elite Eight last season, knocking off Baylor and Arizona along the way, and are have the components in place to make a run this season. Thompson has taken notice. "For sure, recent success opened my eyes," Thompson said. "But looking forward as well, they recruit high school guys just as much as they recruit transfer guys, so being able to play maybe as a freshman, being able to contribute, that's like one of my main goals. Elite Eight, that's in the past, just looking forward, they are going to continue that success for sure." Now that his official visits are over, Thompson is going to sit down and make his choice between the Tigers and Hawkeyes. "Right now, I'm down to Iowa and Clemson, and the next week or so, I'll make my decision," Thompson said. "I'm going to sit down with my parents and go over the pros and cons of each school. It's going to be my decision, but they are helping me through this process as well." Thank you to @Coach_Brownell and staff for having me down to Clemson for an official visit! pic.twitter.com/N74PYDGujW — Chase thompson (@ChaseThompson25) September 23, 2024 Highlights from this weekend. @Gr8estunknowns pic.twitter.com/g2RnnXq7ZK — Chase thompson (@ChaseThompson25) May 13, 2024

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now