Clemson basketball legacy Ace Buckner says Clemson is his dream school

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

A Clemson basketball legacy is coming home. Clemson head coach Brad Brownell turned back the clock some thirty years Friday dipping into the Greg Buckner family for 6-foot-1 guard Ace Buckner of La Porte, Indiana. Greg Buckner became one of the greatest players in Clemson history after changing his commitment from Providence to Clemson when the Tigers hired Rick Barnes. Brownell can only hope he’ll be as fortunate with the son as Barnes was with the dad. Ace Buckner made official visits to Clemson and Indiana State in September. His offer from Brownell came on his visit the weekend of September 22nd. He also had offers from Southern Illinois, Ohio, Akron, Duquesne, Kent, George Mason, Albany and Cleveland State. “Always was a dream, and I really wanted to make sure that (Clemson) was the best fit for me, not just a dream school,” Buckner said. “I really wanted to take that official visit and just solidify my love, which it did obviously. It was just the love they showed. They want me to grow as a player. They see me thriving in their style of play, getting up the court fast, playing defense, not turning the ball over, and doing what I do best.” Buckner averaged 14 points, four rebounds and four assists per game last season while shooting 40% from three. He is considered a good distributor of the ball and very good off the dribble. “I know when to get everybody involved,” Buckner said. “My IQ and my playmaking ability are really high, and the ability to score. I think I have that too from all three levels. I had a rough summer shooting it, but I really got in the gym this summer and worked on that, and I know I’ll shoot a lot better this year.” Buckner’s father was the second-round pick of the Mavericks in the 1998 NBA Draft and played 12 seasons in the league. He currently serves as the Associate Head Coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers. “I think I’ve really got his competitiveness and his defense honestly,” Buckner said. “He’ll tell everybody that I’m more skilled than he ever was, he just had more size. I’m glad I took his competitiveness and his defense.” Buckner is Brownell’s second commitment for the 2024 class joining 6-9 Dallas Thomas of Little Rock, Arkansas.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest