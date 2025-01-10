Chauncey Wiggins is Clemson's X-factor at midpoint of season

Brooks Thomason by Correspondent -

Halfway through the 2024/25 season, Clemson men’s basketball already has memorable victories. The Tigers are off to a 4-1 record in the ACC, sitting tied for second in a conference highlighted by several teams above the .500 mark. However, with Clemson hovering near the likes of Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, some pundits and fans question the validity of the Tigers deep into the ACC gauntlet this season. Joe Lunardi’s bracketology lists the Tigers as a nine-seed in the West region, facing Nebraska. In early January, the Tigers are on course to make it to back-to-back March Madness appearances for the first time since 2010/11. But why is Clemson here? Enter the likes of Chase Hunter and Ian Schieffelin. Clemson’s 1-2 punch is shouldering the load for the Tigers, as many expected. Hunter is averaging 17.2 points per game, shooting at a 49.7% clip from the field and 43.7% beyond the arc. For Schieffelin, the senior forward posts 13.4 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game and 47% from the field. The two Tigers create a smooth style of play that has led them to a great start this season. Every Clemson fan knows the stars, but for the latter half run, who will make the difference between Clemson improving and a second-half collapse? The youngest Clemson starter can change the course for Clemson this season. Six-foot-10 junior Chauncey Wiggins is the pivotal key to victories and defeats for Clemson this season. In the first 16 games for the Tigers, Wiggins' splits between wins and losses are pretty significant. In losses, the wing struggles, shooting 28% from the field, 13% from three and averages 5.2 points per game. In comparison, Hunter excels in losses, averaging 22.2 points per game, shooting 54% from the field and 51% from deep. Schieffelin doesn’t stray off course either, with the big man averaging 14.5 points per game on 58% shooting and 40% from downtown. The opposite is the case for all three players when determining wins. The Tigers have come out victorious in games, and Wiggins has excelled—the junior averages 10.1 points per game on 50% from the field and 47% from three. Wiggins also cans 1.7 threes per game, compared to his 0.5 in losses. Hunter averages 15.5 points per game, shooting 48% and 40% from deep. For “The Chef,” Schieffelin cooks up a stat line of 13.0 points per game, shooting 44% and 29% from deep. The game score, a statistic evaluating productivity for a single game, is the key to Clemson’s success. Wiggins’ top eight games in game score have all led to Clemson victories, and in all seven games Wiggins scored 10+ points, the Tigers are undefeated. In contrast, Hunter’s two best games for game scores are against Boise State and South Carolina, where the Tigers lost both. When the ball is swinging and the team is contributing, Clemson is one of the best teams in the country. When it becomes a star-studded showcase for the Tigers, it tends towards a loss. The key for Clemson is to get involved so that the Tigers can showcase their talents on the national stage in March. Statistically, Wiggins’ success can lead the Tigers back into the dance, looking to create magic once again.

