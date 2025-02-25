Where Clemson stands in updated NCAA Tournament Bracketology, NET rankings

Clemson's stock, as does its seeding and NET ranking, continues to climb. The Tigers have won 10 of their last 11 games, playing their best basketball at the right time. With the regular season set to conclude in a matter of weeks, Clemson can only help itself with a few more wins down the stretch. NET Ranking: 22 PREV: 26 Quad 1: (4-2) W 70-66 Home Kentucky (12) L 71-84 Away Boise State (46) L 64-74 Away Louisville (24) W 78-75 Away Pittsburgh (55) W 77-71 Home Duke (2) W 79-69 Away SMU (39) Quad 2: (7-2) W 70-55 Neutral San Francisco (61) W 73-62 Home Wake Forest (58) L 87-82 Home Memphis (47) L 88-91 Away South Carolina (89) W 75-67 Neutral Penn State (69) W 70-59 Away Georgia Tech (119) W 68-58 Away NC State (118) W 85-65 Home North Carolina (45) W 72-46 Away Florida State (88) Quad 3: (6-1) W 86-72 Home Syracuse (147) W 72-57 Away Virginia Tech (158) W 80-68 Home California (123) W 77-57 Home Florida State (88) W 65-55 Away Miami (217) W 85-71 Home Stanford (85) L 86-89 Home Georgia Tech (127) Quad 4 (5-0) W 91-64 Home Charleston Southern (285) W 88-62 Home Saint Francis (314) W 75-62 Home Eastern Kentucky (185) W 86-58 Home Florida A&M (312) W 79-51 Radford (171) Clemson's NET ranking continues to rise heading into the final stretch of the regular season. The remaining four games will determine the Tigers' seeding before the ACC Tournament. National Bracketology: ESPN (2/25): West Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) UC San Diego in Seattle CBS Sports (2/25): Midwest Region: (5) Clemson vs. (12) McNeese in Seattle JBR Bracketology (2/24) (5) Clemson VS. (12) Yale The Tigers look to stretch their winning streak to five games when they host Notre Dame on Wednesday, February 26th, at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network. JBR Bracketology Seed List - Monday 2/21.



-Now up to 27 JBR 🔒

-Duke nudges ahead of Alabama. Thought for sure Alabama would remain #2 overall for me, but Duke was so dominant Saturday night I have to think that matters in the eyes of the committee. Duke also now #1 predictive… pic.twitter.com/LmurGshUvM — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) February 24, 2025

