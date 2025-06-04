BREAKING
Three-star CA guard announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  3 hours ago
Brad Brownell's 2026 board continues to grow.

2026 three-star guard JRob Croy announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday afternoon, marking the continued expansion of Brownell's board for his 2026 class.

Croy has also picked up offers from High Point, Stanford, Washington State, and Stetson. This is the Tigers' first public hoops offer in June.

