|
Three-star CA guard announces Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Brad Brownell's 2026 board continues to grow.
2026 three-star guard JRob Croy announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday afternoon, marking the continued expansion of Brownell's board for his 2026 class. Croy has also picked up offers from High Point, Stanford, Washington State, and Stetson. This is the Tigers' first public hoops offer in June. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! Thank you to the coaching for believing in me. Go Tigers!!@ClemsonMBB @CoachDonlon @TeamCPSA @PolyBearsHoops @VerbalCommits @PRO16League @ebosshoops @247Sports pic.twitter.com/Jfk55rO9Ye
2026 three-star guard JRob Croy announced an offer from Clemson on Wednesday afternoon, marking the continued expansion of Brownell's board for his 2026 class.
Croy has also picked up offers from High Point, Stanford, Washington State, and Stetson. This is the Tigers' first public hoops offer in June.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University! Thank you to the coaching for believing in me. Go Tigers!!@ClemsonMBB @CoachDonlon @TeamCPSA @PolyBearsHoops @VerbalCommits @PRO16League @ebosshoops @247Sports pic.twitter.com/Jfk55rO9Ye— Jrob (@jrobcroy_1) June 4, 2025
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!