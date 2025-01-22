WATCH: Clemson fan wins $100,000 prize in Littlejohn

TigerNet Staff by

It was a big night on the court in Littlejohn Coliseum for one Tiger fan. In between media breaks of the Clemson-Syracuse game, a Tiger fan went on the court for a promotion with a six-figure prize on the line, and that fan came away with $100,000. Watch below: This #Clemson fan just won 100,000 dollars tonight.



Quite the composed reaction for someone who just cashed in a major payday.



Shoutout to him. pic.twitter.com/qhy1CQzIB8 — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) January 23, 2025

