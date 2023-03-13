CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Brad Brownell said it was hard to explain the NCAA decision to his team, but he sees the program moving in a good direction,
WATCH: Brad Brownell on Tigers being left out of NCAA Tournament
by - Monday, March 13, 2023, 2:03 PM

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell held court Monday afternoon to discuss his Tigers missing the NCAA Tournament and what's ahead.

The Tigers (23-10), which won a school-record 14 ACC games, were listed as the fourth team out of the first four out by the NCAA committee on Sunday.

Clemson was selected as a 1-seed in the NIT to face Morehead State on Wednesday (7 p.m./ESPN+).

Brownell talked about disappointment from the NCAA decision but said he believes the program is heading in a good direction. More from Brownell below:

