WATCH: Brad Brownell on Tigers being left out of NCAA Tournament

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson men's basketball coach Brad Brownell held court Monday afternoon to discuss his Tigers missing the NCAA Tournament and what's ahead.

The Tigers (23-10), which won a school-record 14 ACC games, were listed as the fourth team out of the first four out by the NCAA committee on Sunday.

Clemson was selected as a 1-seed in the NIT to face Morehead State on Wednesday (7 p.m./ESPN+).

Brownell talked about disappointment from the NCAA decision but said he believes the program is heading in a good direction. More from Brownell below: