UNC legend passes away from cancer

CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Photo courtesy: UNC Athletics
Photo courtesy: UNC Athletics

UNC legend Eric Montross passes away from cancer
by - 2023 Dec 18 10:00

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—The family of Eric Montross (Laura, Sarah, Andrew and Megan) is announcing that he passed away on Sunday, December 17, surrounded by loved ones at his home in Chapel Hill. Eric was diagnosed with cancer in March 2023, and his family is grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled with his signature determination and grace.

They also thank the many members of the medical community—and particularly those at UNC Lineberger Cancer Center—who matched his fight with equal passion. To know Eric was to be his friend, and the family knows that the ripples from the generous, thoughtful way that he lived his life will continue in the lives of the many people he touched with his deep and sincere kindness.

The family asks for privacy during this difficult period.

Montross played for head coach Dean Smith and the Tar Heels from 1990-94, including his freshman and sophomore seasons as a teammate of current UNC head coach Hubert Davis. He was the starting center in 1993, when the Tar Heels won the NCAA championship.

He was named first-team All-ACC in 1993, was a member of the John Wooden All-America team as a senior and earned NCAA East Region and Final Four all-tournament honors in leading Carolina to the 1993 national championship.

A first-round draft pick by the Boston Celtics, Eric played nine seasons in the NBA. He was the analyst on the Tar Heel Sports Network for 18 seasons until he stepped away from the microphone this season. He also was senior major gifts director at the Rams Club.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Former Tiger back in the transfer portal
Former Tiger back in the transfer portal
Clemson DB announces transfer destination
Clemson DB announces transfer destination
Clemson drops in AP Poll
Clemson drops in AP Poll
UNC legend passes away from cancer
UNC legend passes away from cancer
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 TigerNet News®
spacer Condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace.
 PAWsitively AllIn
spacer Re: Condolences to his family and friends. Rest in Peace.
 gopaws4
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 raider12®
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 Jedi Kermit®
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 smillsap1
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 CUGRAD1980®
spacer I congratulated Montross on Bourbon Street after UNC natl championship
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 Valley Boy
spacer sad news
 tarheeledtiger
spacer Way to young. Prayers for his family during this time.***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer Such sad news!
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 TigerLinks®
spacer Sad Sad Sad...I hate cancer***
 movino®
spacer Wowwww
 Row86
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 dkmoore1975
spacer Cancer is an evil, nasty disease.
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Very sad news. Thoughts and prayers for his family. Please biologists find
 Clemson81to85
spacer Re: Very sad news. Thoughts and prayers for his family. Please biologists find
 TahoeTiger
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 wueagle86®
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 william
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 smed
spacer Re: TNET: UNC legend passes away from cancer
 ddclemson
spacer Prayers for the family***
 OrangeExpress®
Read all 26 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts