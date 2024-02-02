Tigers seek to build momentum in ACC action hosting Virginia

Tipoff in Littlejohn Coliseum is set for 2:01 p.m. on Saturday. Kevin Brown and Chris Spatola will call the broadcast for ESPN. Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Jason Moorhead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

Brad Brownell's Tigers are given a 70.8% win projection by ESPN's matchup predictor. Clemson ranks 31st in the KenPom ratings (No. 21 offense/No. 69 defense) against Virginia's No. 60 overall mark (No. 163 offense/No. 9 defense).

• Clemson (14-6, 4-5 ACC) and Virginia (16-5, 7-3) will meet for the 138th time in program history. The Tigers lead the all-time series with the Cavaliers in games played in Clemson 35-27. The Cavaliers effectively ended Clemson's NCAAs bid last year with a 76-56 victory in the ACC Tournament semifinal in Greensboro. Virginia also won the regular season matchup in Charlottesville, 64-57.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 19/0 3.3 1.3 0.9 11.7

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 20/20 12.0 2.5 2.8 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 20/0 3.0 2.2 2.0 19.5

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 20/20 9.3 9.6 2.3 25.7

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 10/3 2.9 2.9 1.0 13.7

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 20/0 6.9 3.4 0.9 16.0

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 20/20 14.8 3.5 3.2 32.2

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 20/16 7.2 3.0 1.0 20.8

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 20/20 19.9 7.1 1.6 29.1

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 14-6

Road/neutral record: 6-4

Strength of schedule: 12

Record vs. NET Quadrant 1: 3-4 (Wins: 85-77 at No. 7 Alabama; 74-66 versus No. 30 TCU; 79-70 at No. 63 Pitt)

Quadrant 3/4 losses: 1 (93-90 to No. 129 GT at home)

Result-based metric average: 19.5

Predictive metric average rank: 30

NET ranking: 33

Non-conference record: 10-1

ESPN ACC teams in: North Carolina (1), Duke (3), Clemson (7).

CBS ACC teams in: North Carolina (1), Duke (4), Clemson (4).

(Metrics/NET/SOS per WarrenNolan.com).