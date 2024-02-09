Tigers look to complete ACC road trip sweep at Syracuse

Tipoff in the JMA Wireless Dome is set for 12:01 p.m. on Saturday. Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby will call the broadcast for ESPN2. Don Munson, Jim Davis and Ben Milstead will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

The Tigers (15-7, 5-6 ACC) are given a 61.8% win projection by ESPN's matchup predictor. Clemson is ranked No. 33 by KenPom's rating overall (No. 18 offense/No. 77 defense) against Syracuse's No. 90 mark (No. 131 offense/No. 54 defense).

• Clemson is 8-6 all-time against Syracuse (15-8, 6-6), including 1-5 in games played in Syracuse. Head Coach Brad Brownell is 6-6 against the Orange.

• The game will serve as a Joseph Girard III homecoming after spending his first four seasons of his college career playing for the Orange.

• Girard is no stranger to the visiting locker room at the JMA Wireless Dome. He's been in it only twice in his lifetime, but as a high school football player. Both times he won a New York State Championship in football, his teams used the visiting locker room.

• Girard spent four seasons playing at Syracuse for Head Coach Jim Boeheim before transferring to Clemson prior to the 2023-24 season. Girard played 125 games for Syracuse and made 123 starts – scoring 1,652 points.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 21/0 3.2 1.2 0.8 11.5

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 22/22 11.8 2.5 2.7 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 22/0 2.8 2.0 1.9 18.5

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 22/22 9.7 9.6 2.3 26.2

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 12/4 2.9 3.7 1.0 15.8

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 22/0 6.2 3.2 0.9 15.6

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 22/22 15.0 3.5 3.1 32.3

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 22/17 6.9 2.8 1.0 20.6

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 22/22 20.1 7.1 1.6 29.2

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 19/0 0.8 0.8 0.3 4.6