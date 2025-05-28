Texas point guard receives Clemson offer

|
TX point guard James Sanderson receives Clemson offer
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Another offer for the 2026 class has gone out.
Three-star point guard James Sanderson of McKinney (TX) Frisco Emerson has received an offer from Clemson. Sanderson announced the offer on Twitter, making it the third offer from Brownell and the Tigers to be given out in May. The Texas prospect also has offers from North Texas, Duquesne, San Jose State, and other programs. "Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Sanderson said on X. Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university! @AssaultSouthern pic.twitter.com/IvG3r0gcww
Three-star point guard James Sanderson of McKinney (TX) Frisco Emerson has received an offer from Clemson.
Sanderson announced the offer on Twitter, making it the third offer from Brownell and the Tigers to be given out in May.
The Texas prospect also has offers from North Texas, Duquesne, San Jose State, and other programs.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Sanderson said on X.
Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson university! @AssaultSouthern pic.twitter.com/IvG3r0gcww— James Sanderson (@J_sanderson2026) May 28, 2025
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Basketball