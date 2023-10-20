Clemson men's basketball lands commitment

|
Clemson men's basketball lands legacy commitment from Ace Buckner
2023 Oct 20 17:11-
|
Ace Buckner - Guard
Height: 6-1 Weight: 165 Hometown: La Porte, IN (La Lumiere School HS) Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#23 CG, #3 IN
A familiar last name to Clemson basketball is returning to Littlejohn Coliseum.
2024 guard Ace Buckner, son of former Clemson standout Greg Buckner, announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday. He is rated as the No. 21 combo guard and the No. 172 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite. Buckner announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 22. His other offers include Indiana State, Akron, Ohio, Kent State, George Mason and Cleveland State. He joins four-star forward Dallas Thomas in the Tigers' class.
2024 guard Ace Buckner, son of former Clemson standout Greg Buckner, announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.
He is rated as the No. 21 combo guard and the No. 172 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
Buckner announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 22. His other offers include Indiana State, Akron, Ohio, Kent State, George Mason and Cleveland State.
He joins four-star forward Dallas Thomas in the Tigers' class.
Tiger town ! 🧡💜🐅 #Committed pic.twitter.com/Fb3xLOR9s5— Ace Buckner (@acebuckner__) October 20, 2023
