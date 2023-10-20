CLEMSON RECRUITING

Ace Buckner, son of former Clemson standout Greg Buckner, committed to Clemson on Friday.

Clemson men's basketball lands legacy commitment from Ace Buckner
by - 2023 Oct 20 17:11
Ace Buckner - Guard
Height: 6-1   Weight: 165   Hometown: La Porte, IN (La Lumiere School HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN: NR
24/7:
#23 CG, #3 IN

A familiar last name to Clemson basketball is returning to Littlejohn Coliseum.

2024 guard Ace Buckner, son of former Clemson standout Greg Buckner, announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

He is rated as the No. 21 combo guard and the No. 172 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Buckner announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 22. His other offers include Indiana State, Akron, Ohio, Kent State, George Mason and Cleveland State.

He joins four-star forward Dallas Thomas in the Tigers' class.

Clemson men's basketball lands commitment
Clemson lineman target announces top schools, commitment date
247Sports honors Tiger defenders, freshmen at midseason
No. 8 Tigers pour it on in second half, shut out Cards
