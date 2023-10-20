Clemson men's basketball lands commitment

2024 guard Ace Buckner, son of former Clemson standout Greg Buckner, announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

He is rated as the No. 21 combo guard and the No. 172 overall prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Buckner announced a Clemson offer on Sept. 22. His other offers include Indiana State, Akron, Ohio, Kent State, George Mason and Cleveland State.

He joins four-star forward Dallas Thomas in the Tigers' class.