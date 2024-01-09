CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Clemson and Virginia Tech are both seeking to avoid a third ACC loss in four conference games to this point.
No. 21 Tigers look to stop skid at Virginia Tech
by - 2024 Jan 9 13:17

No. 21-ranked Clemson men's basketball hits the road again in seeking to stop a two-game skid.

The Tigers (11-3, 1-2 ACC) take on Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2) Wednesday at Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia. The ESPN2 broadcast start is set for 7 p.m. (Kevin Brown, PxP; Debbie Antonelli, Analyst).

Clemson was projected as a 4-seed in the NCAA Tournament by ESPN on Tuesday after last week's losses at Miami (95-82) and at home with No. 8 UNC (65-55). The Tigers are No. 23 in the NCAA's NET ranking resume tool, with a 3-3 record with Quadrant 1 teams and two Q2 wins as well.

Clemson is No. 24 in the KenPom predictive metric, while Virginia Tech is No. 68. ESPN's matchup predictor favors the Hokies slightly, however, with a 53.1% win projection.

• Clemson will face Virginia Tech for the 43rd time in program history. Clemson swept both meetings last season.

• The Tigers are 19-23 all-time against the Hokies, but 3-1 in the last four meetings.

• Three Quad 1 wins are tied for fourth-most in the country.

• Clemson is No. 7 in RPI and has the No. 4 strength of schedule in the country.

Clemson stats

Pos. No. Name IG Height Weight Class Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle jbeadle0 6-3.5 180 RSo. Columbia, S.C. 13/0 3.0 1.0 0.5 9.2

G 1 Chase Hunter chasehun1er 6-4.5 200 RSr. Atlanta, Ga. 14/14 11.8 2.4 3.1 31.0

G 2 Dillon Hunter dillonnhunter 6-3.5 187 So. Atlanta, Ga. 14/0 2.9 2.6 2.1 19.8

G 3 Jake Heidbreder jakeheidbreder 6-5.5 180 RJr. Floyds Knobs, Ind. REDSHIRT

F 4 Ian Schieffelin ian4schieff 6-8 238 Jr. Loganville, Ga. 14/14 9.1 9.9 2.1 25.9

F 5 Jack Clark jack5clark 6-10 207 Gr. Cheltenham, Pa. 6/3 2.8 2.5 0.5 13.5

F 10 RJ Godfrey randallgodfreyjr 6-8 228 So. Suwanee, Ga. 14/0 7.2 4.0 0.9 16.9

G 11 Joseph Girard III jg3___ 6-2 189 Gr. Glens Falls, N.Y. 14/14 15.0 3.6 3.6 31.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway a1exhemenway 6-4 192 Gr. Newburgh, Ind. 5/0 5.2 0.6 1.4 15.6

G 13 Andrew Latiff a.latiff11 6-5 184 Sr. Clemson, S.C. 3/0 0.7 0.7 0.0 1.9

F 15 Asa Thomas _asathomas_ 6-7 185 Fr. Lake Forest, Ill. REDSHIRT

G 20 Matt Kelly matt.kelly1 6-2 175 Jr. Charleston, S.C. 3/0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.3

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins chauncey.30 6-10.5 210 So. Grayson, Ga. 14/11 7.9 2.7 1.0 20.9

C 24 PJ Hall pjhall_24 6-10.5 238 Sr. Spartanburg, S.C. 14/14 19.5 6.4 2.0 27.5

F 32 Daniel Nauseef dnauseef 6-7 210 Jr. Dayton, Ohio 3/0 0.0 1.0 0.0 2.4

F 33 Bas Leyte basleyte 6-10.5 225 Gr. Bergen op Zoom, Netherlands 14/0 0.9 1.1 0.4 5.2

