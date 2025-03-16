Clemson's NCAA Tournament bracket announced

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson knows where it’s dancing this March Madness. Brad Brownell’s Tigers (27-6) were seeded fifth in the Midwest Region by the NCAA Tournament selection committee and will face 12-seed McNeese State on Thursday in Providence (3:15 p.m./TruTV). The Southland Conference champion Cowboys (27-6) are one of the higher-rated Mid Majors at No. 59 overall on KenPom (No. 63 offense/No. 66 defense) under former Clemson grad assistant Will Wade (2005-07). They don't own any ranked wins, but they did fall by eight at Alabama and by three to Mississippi State at a neutral site. Clemson opened as a 7.5-point favorite (FanDuel). The potential matchup in the second round would be 4-seed Purdue or 13-seed High Point. Houston is the top seed in the region for a potential Sweet 16 foe in Indianapolis. Longtime CBS Sports analyst Clark Kellogg picked Clemson to make the NCAA Tournament final and lose to Florida. The Tigers were seeded 18th overall according to the NCAA. The Clemson men set program records for overall wins (27), regular-season wins (26) and ACC regular-season wins (18). The Tigers won 12 of those games away from home, with nine road ACC victories setting another school mark. Fifteen of Clemson’s regular-season ACC wins were by double-digits, which smashed a school record there (previously 9) and ranks third-best all-time in the conference. Under Brownell, it is the fifth NCAA Tournament appearance and the fourth in the last eight campaigns. Clemson is 14-14 all-time in the Big Dance, making a 15th NCAA Tournament overall. The Tigers are 7-7 overall and 3-1 under Brownell in their first game within March Madness. Last season featured only the second Elite 8 appearance in school history with three consecutive spread upsets and two seed upsets with wins over New Mexico (77-56 in Memphis), Baylor (72-64 in Memphis) and Arizona (77-72 in LA). The previous Elite 8 try was in 1980. Clemson last made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons in a stretch from 2008-11. The Tigers seek again to shake off a disappointing ACC Tournament result, falling 76-73 to fellow AP Top 15-ranked Louisville in the ACC semis Friday. Clemson lost to 11-seed BC and now transfer guard Jaeden Zackery last March, 76-55. Clemson must bounce back from losing guard Dillon Hunter in the ACC Tourney opener against SMU (broken hand), who moved into the starting lineup over the course of the season. With no AP poll this week, Clemson has its highest-ever ranking to enter March Madness at No. 10. The entire Midwest Region of the 2025 Men's NCAA Tournament bracket 🏀 pic.twitter.com/jp3uU7T3Nt — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) March 16, 2025 2025 NCAA Tournament Bracket: pic.twitter.com/dZkMJVvqnU — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) March 16, 2025 Let the madness begin.



Here’s the scene in Littlejohn as the team reacts to being selected: @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/slLjUcSFqe — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 16, 2025 All smiles from Clemson is we are minutes away from Selection Sunday. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/BjYS4Mp4QP — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 16, 2025 Brad Brownell gives a quick speech to his team as Clemson is selected to face McNeese in round one of the NCAA Tournament. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/Sy2sAoYiKl — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 16, 2025 Here is the official seed list from the NCAA: pic.twitter.com/IRIC5y92b6 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) March 16, 2025 Clark Kellogg has Clemson in the Final Four.



It looks like he also has Florida facing Clemson in the National Championship, taking down Duke to get there. @ClemsonTigerNet pic.twitter.com/Jmhs50pS8G — Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 16, 2025 The CBS crew shares their Final Four predictions 👀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qR2WePgNSt — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2025

