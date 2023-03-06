Clemson guard out for the ACC Tournament

Clemson guard Alex Hemenway out for the ACC Tournament

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson senior guard Alex Hemenway had emergency appendectomy surgery on Monday and will be out for this week's ACC Tournament.

"He's fine, recovering nicely after the surgery, thankfully. That's the most important thing," Clemson coach Brad Brownell said on Monday. "Obviously feel bad about Alex because he was starting to turn the corner back a little bit. He's had a tough year. He's had a lot of tough injuries and it's unfortunate.

"It's kinda been that kind of year for us where everything's fine and then we wake up the next day and something happens. We'll have to deal with that. I feel bad for Alex because I know how much he's wanted to play and worked his way back playing the minutes he's played lately."

Brownell said Hemenway started to feel poorly yesterday and eventually went to the hospital.

Hemenway has been limited to 20 games due to injury as well, averaging 6.9 points over 23.9 minutes a game.

Clemson plays the winner between 6-seed NC State and 11-seed Virginia Tech/14-seed Notre Dame on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum.

Brownell was unsure if Hemenway would be available for a postseason tournament next week.