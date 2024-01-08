Clemson drops in AP Poll

Brad Brownell's Tigers checked in at No. 21 after a 95-82 defeat at Miami and a 65-55 home loss to No. 8 North Carolina.

The Tigers’ losses last week dropped the program to 3-3 versus the NCAA’s NET Quadrant 1 opponents, with North Carolina checking in at No. 10 and Miami at No. 40 currently in the metric.

Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) gets a third-straight Q1 opportunity at Virginia Tech (9-5; No. 66 NET) on Wednesday (7 p.m./ESPN2).

The Tigers are Top 30 currently with result-based metrics KPI (6) and strength of record (17) and predictive metrics KenPom (24) and BPI (26), in between those styles of rankings with the NET currently (23).

Clemson has been ranked since early December by the AP Poll, debuting at No. 24 after a 7-0 start.

AP Poll - 1/8

1. Purdue (54 1st votes)

2. Houston (7)

3. Kansas (2)

4. UConn

5. Tennessee

6. Kentucky

7. North Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Oklahoma

10. Illinois

11. Marquette

12. Duke

13. Memphis

14. Baylor

15. Wisconsin

16. Auburn

17. Colorado State

18. BYU

19. San Diego State

20. Utah State

21. Clemson

22. Creighton

23. Gonzaga

24. Florida Atlantic

25. Texas

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.