Clemson drops in AP Poll
Clemson men's basketball dropped five spots in this week's AP Poll.
Brad Brownell's Tigers checked in at No. 21 after a 95-82 defeat at Miami and a 65-55 home loss to No. 8 North Carolina.
The Tigers’ losses last week dropped the program to 3-3 versus the NCAA’s NET Quadrant 1 opponents, with North Carolina checking in at No. 10 and Miami at No. 40 currently in the metric.
Clemson (11-3, 1-2 ACC) gets a third-straight Q1 opportunity at Virginia Tech (9-5; No. 66 NET) on Wednesday (7 p.m./ESPN2).
The Tigers are Top 30 currently with result-based metrics KPI (6) and strength of record (17) and predictive metrics KenPom (24) and BPI (26), in between those styles of rankings with the NET currently (23).
Clemson has been ranked since early December by the AP Poll, debuting at No. 24 after a 7-0 start.
AP Poll - 1/8
1. Purdue (54 1st votes)
2. Houston (7)
3. Kansas (2)
4. UConn
5. Tennessee
6. Kentucky
7. North Carolina
8. Arizona
9. Oklahoma
10. Illinois
11. Marquette
12. Duke
13. Memphis
14. Baylor
15. Wisconsin
16. Auburn
17. Colorado State
18. BYU
19. San Diego State
20. Utah State
21. Clemson
22. Creighton
23. Gonzaga
24. Florida Atlantic
25. Texas
OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:
Dayton 126, Mississippi 125, James Madison 98, Cincinnati 79, Nevada 77, Texas Tech 62, Wake Forest 38, Grand Canyon 35, Seton Hall 34, South Carolina 29, Miami 27, St. John's 18, Iowa St. 16, Colorado 8, NC State 7, Michigan St. 7, Alabama 7, Providence 6, Oregon 4, TCU 3, Northwestern 3, Princeton 2, Utah 2.
