Clemson Bracket Watch: Where the Tigers stand at 12-4

We are two months out from Selection Sunday (March 17) and Brad Brownell's Tigers (12-4, 2-3 ACC) are as high as a 4-seed in the more prominent projections nationally.

CBS Sports pegs Clemson as a 4-seed in a possible Pittsburgh pod matchup with Samford. Five ACC teams are in that field, led by UNC (2-seed).

ESPN predicts Clemson as a 5-seed currently, in a possible Spokane, Washington pod, versus McNeese State. Five ACC teams are in that field as well, but two are in Joe Lunardi's "last four in" (Wake Forest and Miami).

The Tigers are 3-4 versus the NET Quadrant 1, going 2-0 versus Q2 and 7-0 versus Q3/Q4.

Clemson is as high as No. 8 in the result-based metrics (KPI) and as low as No. 31 in the predictive metrics (KenPom). With NET strength of schedule, Clemson is eighth overall and 59th in the non-conference.

Clemson's next Q1 win opportunity will come at Duke on Jan. 27.

The Tigers are a 5-seed by the BracketMatrix bracketologist average currently.

(Metrics via WarrenNolan.com)