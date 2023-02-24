Clemson begins big road stretch at No. 24 NC State

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (20-8, 12-5 ACC) continues a key stretch for any shot at an NCAA Tournament at-large bid at NC State (22-7, 12-6) on Saturday, which is ranked as high as No. 24 nationally.

The Tigers enter the weekend in ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi's 'Next Four Out' after the initial four bubble teams left out of the tournament's field of 68.

Clemson holds a No. 76 NET ranking in the NCAA's resume tool, with a 3-3 record against top-tier NET teams and an 8-2 record against NET Quadrant 4 lower-tier squads.

Tipoff in PNC Arena is set for 12 p.m. ET. Evan Lepler and Mike Gminski will call the broadcast for RSN. Don Munson and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Athletic Network.

• NC Stage is given a 75.6% win projection by ESPN's BPI formula. The Wolfpack are rated 39th overall in KenPom's assessment, with a No. 30-rated offense and No. 63-rated defense. Clemson is 79th there with a No. 89-ranked offense and No. 70-ranked defense.

• Clemson set a new program record with 12 conference wins with its win over Syracuse (11 was previous mark in 1951-52; 2017-18). The team also won its 20th game, the third time in the last six seasons Clemson has won 20 games.

• Hunter Tyson is making his case for ACC Player of the Year. He is 14th in the nation in double-doubles (13) and second in the ACC. He's first in defensive rebounding per game in the ACC (8.00) and fourth nationally. He's 23rd nationally in total rebounds (263) and fourth in the ACC. Tyson has accumulated seven 20-point games and one 30-point game. Tyson posted career highs in points (31) and rebounds (15) in the Tigers' 78-64 win over NC State (Dec. 30). The first 30 and 15 game since Horace Grant (vs. WF on Feb. 18, 1987 – 33 and 20).

• Clemson will face NC State for the 164th time in program history.

• The Tigers trails the series 58-105 advantage, but Head Coach Brad Brownell is 12-10 against the Wolfpack in his career.

• Clemson has won four straight in the series and has won five out of the last six contests.

• Clemson totaled 28 assists in a 91-73 win over Syracuse (Feb. 22). It was the most assists in a game during the Brad Brownell Era at Clemson.

• In the game, Chase Hunter set a new career mark for assists with 11 – completing a double-double (the first of his career) with 13 points.

• It was the most in a game since Nov. 21, 2005 when the Tigers collected 30 against Coppin State.

• It was also the most assists in an ACC game for Clemson since Jan. 24, 1987 when the Tigers posted 28 assists in a 105-103 overtime loss to Duke.

• Three players have tied for 11 assists in a game - the most by a Tiger during the Brownell Era. Chase Hunter, Clyde Trapp and Marcquise Reed.

• Clemson is seeking its fourth home-and-home sweep of an ACC opponent this year, after accomplishing unbeaten runs over Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Florida State. The Tigers also won one-off matchups with Duke, Pitt and Syracuse.

Clemson NCAA Tournament profile

Record: 20-8

KPI: 63

SOR (Strength of record): 64

BPI: 67

KenPom: 79

Sagarin: 60

NET: 76

Record vs. NET Q1: 3-3 (win over No. 29 Duke at home and No. 55 Pitt and No. 64 Virginia Tech on the road)

Q4 losses: 2 (in neutral site game with No. 268 Loyola-Chicago and on the road at No. 302 Louisville)

NET SOS: 126

NON-CON SOS: 343

Road/neutral record: 6-7

Schedule ahead (NET ranking/Quadrant)

2/25 @NC State (36/Q1)

2/28 @Virginia (21/Q1)

3/4 Notre Dame (194/Q4)

ACC Tournament projected quarterfinals (as of 2/24)

1. Miami v. 8. Wake Forest/9. Syracuse

4. Clemson v. 5. NC State or 12. Florida State/13. Georgia Tech

2. Pitt v. 7. UNC or 10. Boston College/15. Notre Dame

3. Virginia v. 6. Duke or 11. Virginia Tech/No. 14 Georgia Tech

Clemson stats

--/-- Clemson Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown GP/GS PPG RPG APG MPG

G 0 Josh Beadle 6-3 182 RFr. Columbia, S.C. 27/2 2.4 1.0 1.0 13.6

G 1 Chase Hunter 6-3.5 204 So. Atlanta, Ga. 25/25 14.3 2.9 4.5 31.9

G 2 Dillon Hunter 6-3.5 193 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. 27/3 1.2 1.2 1.3 11.9

F 4 Ian Schieffelin 6-7 230 So. Loganville, Ga. 28/16 4.8 4.0 1.9 18.9

F 5 Hunter Tyson 6-8 217 Gr. Monroe, N.C. 28/28 15.8 9.4 1.4 34.6

F 10 Ben Middlebrooks 6-10.5 242 So. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 28/7 3.2 2.8 0.4 11.1

G 11 Brevin Galloway 6-3 210 Gr. Anderson, S.C. 26/25 11.0 2.3 2.5 29.5

G 12 Alex Hemenway 6-4 195 Sr. Newburgh, Ind. 18/12 7.3 1.9 1.2 24.7

G 13 Chauncey Gibson 6-5 188 Fr. Dallas, Texas REDSHIRTING

G 14 Devin Foster 6-2 182 Sr. Canton, Mass. 5/0 0.0 0.2 0.0 1.1

G 15 Jack Nauseef 6-1 163 Sr. Dayton, Ohio 4/0 0.0 0.3 0.3 1.0

G 20 Matt Kelly 6-1 172 So. Charleston, S.C. 4/0 1.0 0.3 0.3 1.2

F 21 Chauncey Wiggins 6-10 205 Fr. Grayson, Ga. 21/0 2.8 0.9 0.5 10.2

F 22 RJ Godfrey 6-7 225 Fr. Suwanee, Ga. 27/1 3.3 2.0 0.4 9.4

F 24 PJ Hall 6-10 245 Jr. Spartanburg, S.C. 27/21 15.2 5.4 1.0 24.3

F 32 Daniel Nauseef 6-7 215 So. Dayton, Ohio 5/0 0.4 0.6 0.2 1.1