Streaks fall as NC State shuts out No. 2 Clemson, clinches series

Nikki Hood by Staff Writer -

CLEMSON – Streaks are made to be broken, and several fell Saturday night as the second-ranked Tigers lost the game 4-0 and the series to NC State. The Tigers fell to 28-6 overall and 10-4 in the ACC, while the Wolfpack improved to 20-12 and 10-7. Clemson’s streak of 15 regular-season weekend series wins dating back to 2023 ended with the loss Saturday night. The Tigers won 15 series in a row back in 2001 and 2002, but the record is 20 weekend series wins set from 1993-1995. The Tigers also had 11 consecutive ACC series—the final seven in 2023 and the first four in 2024. Clemson's streak of 132 games of scoring at least one run dating back to 2022 also ended. The last time Clemson was shutout was March 25, 2022, in an 8-0 loss at Pitt, and the last home shutout was a 2-0 loss to No. 23 Georgia on March 30, 2021. NC State did stretch a streak of its own, however, with a fourth-straight victory at Clemson. Clemson starter Ethan Darden pitched a complete game in the loss. It was the first of his career. He gave up four runs – just one earned – on seven hits. He struck out five and didn’t give up a walk for the second straight game. He threw 15 total pitches – 80 for strikes. Prior to tonight, it was the first complete game for a Clemson pitcher since Nick Hoffman pitched a complete game on March 27, 2021, against Boston College in a doubleheader. The Tigers' error issues from Friday night continued into the first inning. After getting the first out, Garrett Pennington reached on a throwing error by Jacob Hinderleider and scored on a double down the right field by Alec Makarewicz, who scored on a fielder’s choice to give the Wolfpack a 2-0 lead. With two outs in the second, Hinderleider misplayed a groundball – for his second error of the game – to put a runner on first. Jacob Cozart followed with a double just beyond the first baseman's outstretched glove, and a throwing error on the relay home allowed a run to score to extend the Wolfpack’s lead to 3-0. Brandon Butterworth led off the fourth inning for NC State with a long single to center, advanced to second on a ground ball to third, stole third base and scored on a single to center for a 4-0 Wolfpack lead. NC State starter Dominic Fritton pitched a season-high 5.2 innings and gave up no runs on three hits. He struck out six, walked just one, and threw 90 total pitches – 55 for strikes. The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m.

