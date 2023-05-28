|
WATCH: Huge Gatorade bath for Erik Bakich
|2023 May 28, Sun 18:25-
ACC = ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP!
Clemson baseball won its first ACC Championship since 2016 with the comeback 11-5 title win over Miami on Sunday afternoon. Check the well-deserved Gatorade bath for first year hard coach Erik Bakich. THE bath of all baths 👌 pic.twitter.com/66maX2wyg5
Clemson baseball won its first ACC Championship since 2016 with the comeback 11-5 title win over Miami on Sunday afternoon. Check the well-deserved Gatorade bath for first year hard coach Erik Bakich.
THE bath of all baths 👌 pic.twitter.com/66maX2wyg5— ACC Baseball (@ACCBaseball) May 28, 2023
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Baseball