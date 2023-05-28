CLEMSON BASEBALL

WATCH: Huge Gatorade bath for Erik Bakich

ACC = ANOTHER CLEMSON CHAMPIONSHIP!

Clemson baseball won its first ACC Championship since 2016 with the comeback 11-5 title win over Miami on Sunday afternoon. Check the well-deserved Gatorade bath for first year hard coach Erik Bakich.

