Team Wright wins Clemson baseball scrimmage series

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. - Team Wright won the final two scrimmages of the three-scrimmage series against Team Hinderleider to capture the Clemson Super Regional title 2-1 from Nov. 10-12. The three scrimmages were all scheduled for seven innings, but the final scrimmage lasted eight innings. Team Hinderleider won the first scrimmage 7-0 behind an 11-hit performance and four steals. Jacob Hinderleider went 4-for-4, while Tristan Bissetta went 2-for-2 with a homer and two RBIs. Starter Matthew Marchal earned the win by pitching 4.0 innings of two-hit ball, while fellow Wofford transfer Lucas Mahlstedt tossed 2.2 innings with four strikeouts. In the second scrimmage on Nov. 11, Team Wright evened the series with a 7-6 win. Team Wright broke a 5-5 tie in the seventh inning with two runs. Jimmy Obertop belted two homers in the scrimmage, while Jay Dillard added a long ball. In the series finale on Nov. 12, Cam Cannarella belted a two-out, two-run homer in the top of the seventh inning to give Team Hinderleider a 5-4 lead, then Cooper Blauser tied the score in the bottom of the seventh inning for Team Wright with a sacrifice fly. After Team Hinderleider scored a run in the top of the eighth inning after three runners were placed on base to start the inning for each team, Team Wright tied the score in the bottom of the seventh inning on a wild pitch and scored the walkoff run on Nolan Nawrocki’s single. Nawrocki led Team Wright in the series by going 4-for-9 with an RBI, two walks and a steal. Wright went 4-for-10 with two homers, five RBIs, three runs and a walk, while Obertop was 3-for-9 with two homers, three RBIs, two runs and two walks. Individual offensive leaders for Team Hinderleider in the series included Jarren Purify, who was 6-for-9 with a triple, three runs and a steal. Hinderleider was 4-for-8 with two RBIs, two runs, a walk, hit-by-pitch and steal, while Cannarella was 5-for-11 with a homer, two doubles, five RBIs, three runs, a hit-by-pitch and steal. Alden Mathes was 5-for-11 with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs, a walk and two steals as well. The Tigers begin the spring practice season in January before hosting their season opener against Xavier on Feb. 16.