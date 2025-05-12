Podcast: What to make of softball's triumphs, baseball's woes + reaction to gymnastics hire

For the two programs on the diamond, the results have taken diverging paths. John Rittman's squad just secured its first conference championship in program history, earning a regional host spot for the postseason. Meanwhile, Erik Bakich and the Tigers have suffered their third straight series loss. In this episode of the Orange Crush Podcast, David Hood and Grayson Mann break down where both programs are headed, as well as provide insight on the new gymnastics hire. We want to thank Newton Scott & Associates for their title sponsorship. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, or build in the upstate of South Carolina, their real estate team is equipped with the experience, insight, and service to guide you every step of the way." For more, visit NewtonScottSC.com Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for their continued sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support! Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!