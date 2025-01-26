The Michigan transfer had his best season in 2024, a team co-captain, hitting .303 with 62 runs, 11 doubles, 22 homers, 56 RBIs, a .656 slugging percentage, .438 on-base percentage, 49 walks, four hit-by-pitches and a steal in 57 games (57 starts, including 42 at catcher, 12 at first base and three as the DH).

He won the team's offensive MVP award and was also an All-ACC Academic selection.

Obertop is seventh in Tiger history in slugging percentage and 10th in walks per at-bat (one every 4.45).

He was a career .278 hitter with a .544 slugging percentage and .392 on-base percentage in 191 games (187 starts) over five seasons.

Obertop is a second recent Clemson signing for the NL West outfit, joining former Tigers shortstop Jacob Hinderleider.