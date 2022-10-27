Clemson's Spencer Strider voted NL rookie of year by peers

Former Clemson pitcher Spencer Strider was named NL Rookie of the Year by Sporting News.

The player awards for Sporting News come from a survey of players, managers and executives over the last month-plus.

Of all the records and historic achievements in 2022, perhaps the most surprising was Spencer Strider reaching 200 strikeouts in a season faster than any pitcher in history.

That's impressive for anyone, but especially a rookie. But then, all Strider did this season was impress. So it's easy to see why his fellow big leaguers voted him the 2022 Sporting News National League Rookie of the Year.

Strider compiled an 11-5 record and used a triple-digit fastball and nasty breaking pitches to establish himself as a key piece of the Braves' starting rotation. His 2.67 ERA led all qualified rookie starters and those 202 strikeouts were easily tops among the rookie class.

In a survey of 212 players for the NL rookie award, Strider won a 47 percent plurality of the vote, finishing ahead of teammate Michael Harris II, who received 41 percent. Those results help illustrate why the future looks so bright in Atlanta.

Strider was selected by the Braves out of Clemson in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB draft.