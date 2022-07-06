Clemson prospects in MLB draft projections, rankings

Clemson's Max Wagner, Mack Anglin among MLB draft projections, rankings

New Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich will have to navigate MLB draft decisions soon with the upcoming event from July 17-19.

MLB.com rates two current Tigers among the top-250 prospects with third baseman Max Wagner (66) and right-handed pitcher Mack Anglin (179).

Three Clemson pledges are among the top-rated prospects as well with right-handed pitcher Brock Porter (11), left-handed pitcher Tristan Smith (46) and third baseman Jack Crighton (220), a Porter teammate and recent flip from Michigan.

ESPN's latest mock draft ($) has Porter going No. 15 overall to the San Diego Padres.

CBS Sports pegs Wagner for a first-round selection to the Houston Astros (28) for a slot value at $2.6 million, with Porter going in the top-10 (9; $5.2 million slot value).

Prospects Live has Porter going No. 17 overall and Wagner being picked at No. 52 overall by the New York Mets.

The MLB draft will be 20 rounds, with the first two rounds, compensatory and competitive balance rounds on night one.

Wagner notched ACC player of the year honors with a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign. Mack Anglin was named third team All-ACC.

At the halfway point of 2022 (28th game), @mdwagz9 hit his 8th HR. He ended with 27. ?? ??



Here's how he finished in the NCAA...



• SLG% (.852) - 2nd

• HR (27) - T-3rd

• HR/G (0.47) - T-4th

• RBI/G (1.31) - 13th

• RBI (76) - T-13th

• TB (173) - T-17th

• OBP (.496) - 18th pic.twitter.com/Rezhpx71Hs — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) July 6, 2022