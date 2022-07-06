Max Wagner has projections as high as the first round of the MLB draft this month. (Clemson athletics photo)
Max Wagner has projections as high as the first round of the MLB draft this month. (Clemson athletics photo)

Clemson's Max Wagner, Mack Anglin among MLB draft projections, rankings
by - Staff Writer - 2022 Jul 6, Wed 12:12

New Clemson baseball coach Erik Bakich will have to navigate MLB draft decisions soon with the upcoming event from July 17-19.

MLB.com rates two current Tigers among the top-250 prospects with third baseman Max Wagner (66) and right-handed pitcher Mack Anglin (179).

Three Clemson pledges are among the top-rated prospects as well with right-handed pitcher Brock Porter (11), left-handed pitcher Tristan Smith (46) and third baseman Jack Crighton (220), a Porter teammate and recent flip from Michigan.

ESPN's latest mock draft ($) has Porter going No. 15 overall to the San Diego Padres.

CBS Sports pegs Wagner for a first-round selection to the Houston Astros (28) for a slot value at $2.6 million, with Porter going in the top-10 (9; $5.2 million slot value).

Prospects Live has Porter going No. 17 overall and Wagner being picked at No. 52 overall by the New York Mets.

The MLB draft will be 20 rounds, with the first two rounds, compensatory and competitive balance rounds on night one.

Wagner notched ACC player of the year honors with a breakout redshirt sophomore campaign. Mack Anglin was named third team All-ACC.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer
2023 Florida RB announces Clemson offer
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
4-star Peach State D-lineman has Clemson in top schools
Clemson prospects in MLB draft projections, rankings
Clemson prospects in MLB draft projections, rankings
Report: ACC proposes 'loose partnership' with Pac-12 to counter SEC, Big Ten
Report: ACC proposes 'loose partnership' with Pac-12 to counter SEC, Big Ten
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Baseball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest