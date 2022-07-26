Clemson star signs with Baltimore

Clemson star Max Wagner signs with Baltimore Orioles

The ACC's reigning player of the year is off to the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Clemson redshirt sophomore third baseman Max Wagner was announced as signing with the Orioles on Tuesday.

Per the Baltimore Sun, the contract is worth $1.9 million, which is slightly above slot value for the pick ($1.86M).

Wagner was selected with the No. 42 overall pick in the second round of the MLB draft earlier this month.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native hit .369 with a .852 slugging percentage, 27 home runs and 76 RBIs last season.

Wagner tied the Clemson single-season home run record, previously held solely by Khalil Greene. Wagner also finished atop the ACC in home runs with NC State’s Tommy White and tied for third nationally (Texas’ Ivan Melendez led with 32 homers). His slugging percentage paced the ACC and ranked second only to Melendez nationally (.863).

The Orioles signed second-round pick Max Wagner, Clemson’s third baseman, for $1.9 million, per source. Slot was $1,861,900.



Including Jackson Holliday’s $8.19 million deal, which is not yet official, the Orioles came in $733,900 beneath slot to sign all of their Day 1 picks. — Nathan Ruiz (@NathanSRuiz) July 26, 2022

We knew you'd look good in orange



Welcome to the Orioles, Max! pic.twitter.com/OmgDepVDwM — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) July 26, 2022