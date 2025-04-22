Clemson hosts Georgia in Top 5 battle

GAME SETUP

• Who – Georgia (33-9) vs. Clemson (35-7)

• Best Ranking – UGA – No. 5 Perfect Game; CU – No. 2 Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game, USA Today

• When – Tuesday (8 p.m.)

• Where – Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Georgia leads 130-111-2 (1900-2024)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 58-53-2 (1901-2023)

STARTING PITCHERS

• LHP Charlie Goldstein (UGA - 0-1, 6.63 ERA) vs. LHP Talan Bell (CU - 0-0, 1.50)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, which has a 24-5 home record, won two of three home games against No. 17 Louisville last weekend.

• The Tigers are averaging 7.5 runs per game and hitting .277 with a .446 slugging percentage, .419 on-base percentage and 55 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.43 ERA, .227 opponents’ batting average and 2.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .975.

GEORGIA OVERVIEW

• Georgia, which has a 6-7 road record and is averaging 9.1 runs per game, is led by second-year Head Coach Wes Johnson.

• The Bulldogs were swept in three games at Vanderbilt last weekend. They are hitting .299 and have a 4.97 ERA and .982 fielding percentage.

• Ryland Zaborowski is hitting .398 with 16 homers and 55 RBIs, and Robbie Burnett is batting .341 with 17 homers, 55 RBIs and 12 steals.

QUICK HITS

• Except for the shortened 2020 season, Clemson and Georgia have played at least one game every year from 1959 to 2024.

• Clemson’s highest-scoring inning is the first inning, when it has scored 60 runs, 20 more than any other inning.

• Clemson is 31-0 when allowing less than two homers in a game.

BULLPEN SUCCESS

• Clemson’s bullpen has been a big reason the Tigers have won the majority of their close games in 2025.

• The bullpen has a 24-1 record, 18 saves, a 3.78 ERA, .228 opponents’ batting average and 243 strikeouts in 207.1 innings pitched.

• Tiger relievers have allowed 88 walks and have a 2.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

• The bullpen is a big reason Clemson opponents have just one comeback win in 2025, an 8-6 Louisville win on April 19.

• Lucas Mahlstedt leads the bullpen with a 2-0 record, 14 saves and a 1.11 ERA in 17 relief appearances

• Reed Garris is 3-0 with two saves, an 0.83 ERA and a .167 opponents’ batting average in 13 relief appearances.

• Joe Allen has only allowed one of 16 inherited baserunners to score in his 14 relief appearances.