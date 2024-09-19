Cam Cannerella ranked highly in top college 2025 MLB draft prospects

MLB.com ranked the Top 20 college prospects for 2025 this week, and Clemson centerfielder Cam Cannarella slotted No. 2 overall.

"One of the best hitters and center-field defenders in the Draft, Cannarella slashed .337/.417/.561 with 11 homers as a sophomore while playing with a torn labrum in his right (throwing) shoulder that required surgery in July. A top-of-the-order catalyst, he has a quick left-handed swing and plus speed but will need to add strength and learn to lift more balls to get to average power," said MLB.com's Jim Callis.

MLB.com teammate Jonathan Mayo projected Cannarella as the No. 3 overall pick in his early draft lookahead in July.

"After hitting .388/.462/.560 as a freshman, Cannarella managed to post a .978 OPS as a sophomore while playing through a shoulder injury that required surgery. When healthy, he’s a pure hitter who drives the ball to all fields, runs well and plays a solid center field," Mayo said.

Bleacher Report's '25 draft outlook also slotted Cannarella third.

"Cannarella showed elite bat-to-ball skills as a true freshman in 2023," B/R's Joel Reuter said. "The 6'0", 170-pound outfielder showed more playable power as a sophomore, hitting .337/.417/.561 with 16 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBI in 58 games.

"Cannarella also profiles as a standout defensive center fielder and should provide significant value with his glove."

Clemson's last first-round selection (non-signee) was Logan Davidson in 2019 (No. 29), and the last Top 3 pick was Kris Benson in 1996, who was selected No. 1 overall.

Elsewhere this week, Clemson had nine signees make Perfect Game's Top 500 prospects to make it to campus this fall, including LHP Talan Bell, who was ranked No. 11 overall.