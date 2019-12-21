|
Two Clemson signees finalists for 2019 Maxwell Club HS Players of the Year
|Saturday, December 21, 2019 9:36 AM- -
|
The Maxwell Football Club announced their finalists for their 2019 National High School Players of the Year on Friday.
Clemson signees D.J Uiagalelei and Bryan Bresee were selected as finalists on the prestigious list of six total players. The offensive finalists were Uiagalelei, Bryce Young (Alabama QB signee), and Arik Gilbert (LSU TE signee), while the defensive finalists were Bresee, Justin Flowe (Oregon LB signee), and Noah Sewell (Oregon LB signee). The winners will be announced on March 6.
