Former No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence has something to prove with lower NFL QB rankings this year

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

PFF says he's a wild card, and if you ask Trevor Lawrence himself, he just wants to win again in Jacksonville. But Lawrence performing up to the lofty expectations of a No. 1 NFL draft pick can go a long way in doing that. Preseason 2025 NFL QB rankings are out, and Lawrence is right in the middle of the 32 projected league starters. PFF has him right there at No. 16. "Trevor Lawrence might be the biggest wild card in this tier," PFF's John Kosko writes. "The talent is undeniable, but he’s yet to show the consistent high-level play needed to elevate himself and the Jaguars into the NFL’s elite. His 79.7 overall grade in 2023 was a career high, and now he’ll have Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter as his top targets with Liam Coen taking over as offensive coordinator." Lawrence was tabbed in a tier of on the "cusp of elite" by PFF going into last season, which was hampered by injury and limited him to a career-low 10 games. He ranked 19th in PFF grade last year (76.8), which was his lowest under Doug Pederson after career-best marks there in 2023 (79.7 overall/78.6 as a passer). Lawrence averaged just 2.63 seconds in time to throw, which ranked 53rd. He was in the PFF 101 and notched a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 with 4,113 passing yards, 25 passing TDs and eight picks. CBS Sports' recent NFL QB outlook slotted Lawrence even lower, at No. 18 overall. The assessment is similar to PFF's. "He might offer the position's biggest disparity between talent and reliable results," CBS' Cody Benjamin said. "The physical package is there. He's just too often lacked the durability, ball control and/or team support to produce meaningful wins. Travis Hunter joining Brian Thomas Jr . out wide might change that." After those 25 TDs to eight picks in 2022, Lawrence has totaled 32 passing TDs to 21 interceptions, also suffering 16 fumbles in 26 games (per PFF; 13 of them in the 2023 season). View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙆𝘾 𝙃𝙖𝙝𝙚𝙮 (@kchahey)

